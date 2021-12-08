IND vs SA | Rohit Sharma named ODI captain, replaces Ajinkya Rahane as Test vice-captain

Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Shubman Gill will miss India's upcoming tour of South Africa due to injuries sustained during the two-match Test series against New Zealand. Rahane, who was widely criticized for his poor run in Test cricket, has got another chance in India's squad for the red-ball series against South Africa. Hanuma Vihari, who was axed from the Test squad for the home series against New Zealand has been included in the 18-member squad. Shreyas Iyer and Mayank Agarwal, who displayed brilliant batting performance in the two-match Test series against the Black Caps earned their spot in India's Test squad for the South Africa tour. However, Suryakumar Yadav, has been dropped from the Test squad.