IND vs SA | Reports: Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shubhman Gill and Ishant Sharma doubtful for South Africa series

India are scheduled to tour South Africa for a series of three Tests and three ODIs from December 26 after beating New Zealand by 1-0 at home. Some new players in the team performed well for the team in absence of first choice players. However, the team suffered a number of injuries in their camp. Four players Ravindra Jadeja , Axar Patel , Shubhman Gill and Ishant Sharma sustained injuries during the New Zealand series.

According to a report by the Indian Express, these players are doubtful for the South Africa series as they will take some months to be completely fit. BCCI had stated before the Mumbai Test that Ravindra Jadeja had swelling on the forearm. A source in BCCI had revealed that Jadeja’s ligament tear will take months to heal and if he undergoes surgery, he will only get fit before the Indian Premier League next year, according to the report.

Axar Patel has been impressive especially against the England team touring India earlier this year picking up 27 wickets in the series. Patel’s initial report showed that it will take six months for the healing of his stress reaction. If both Jadeja and Axar miss out on the series, getting a good left-arm spinner might be difficult.

Shubhman Gill was hit on his left forearm fielding at short leg during the Mumbai Test. His shin injury has also resurfaced and the selectors are unsure on whether to send him for South Africa or not. Ishant Sharma has a side strain and will take time to be match fit. Also, Ishant Sharma is not considered a certainty in red-ball cricket in recent times with the dip in his form. India have pace bowling option of Mohammed Siraj who can lead the India pace attack in future. It is understood that the BCCI wants a second opinion on injuries and the four players have stayed back in Mumbai.