IND vs SA | Mohammed Siraj will bring energy to Indian bowling attack in South Africa, says Aakash Chopra

Former Indian cricketer, Aakash Chopra, has stated that Mohammed Siraj will bring energy to the Indian bowling attack in South Africa, and he gives 120% on every delivery. Chopra further opined that Siraj will be the perfect choice to partner Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami in the bowling attack.

India defeated New Zealand in the second Test by 372 runs at Wankhede, and clinched the two-match series 1-0. After a thrilling series victory at home, Team India are all set to tour South Africa for three Tests, and as many ODIs later this month. The first Test match of the three-match series will begin on December 26 in Centurion.

The recently concluded Test series against New Zealand witnessed a brilliant bowling display from the Indian bowlers. Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja unleashed their spin bowling abilities and troubled the New Zealand batsmen in the Test series. India pacer, Mohammed Siraj was very impressive on his Test comeback, and swung the game in favour of the hosts by scalping three wickets in the first innings of the second fixture at Wankhede.

Meanwhile, Aakash Chopra stated that Siraj will bring a lot of energy to the Indian bowling attack, and he gives 120% on every delivery. The former Indian cricketer further added that Siraj will be a perfect choice to partner Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami in the three-match Test series against South Africa.

“Let's talk about Siraj. He brings energy to the attack, he gives 120% on every delivery. He is ready to go through the wall for the captain. In South Africa, you don't need bowlers who get the movement in the air. You need bowlers who hit the deck and who can get the movement off the surface,” Chopra said on his official YouTube channel.

“Siraj hits the deck hard. He is very intense, and according to me, Siraj is already the third-choice fast bowler. If India play South Africa tomorrow, I'll pick Bumrah, Shami and Mohammed Siraj,” said the former Indian batsman.

Ishant Sharma, who was part of the playing XI in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur, went wicketless in both innings of the match. The experienced Indian speedster is having a poor run in the longer format of the game, and has failed to impress the management. He was dropped from the team for the second Test in Mumbai after he dislocated his left little finger.

Reflecting on the pacer's chances in red-ball cricket, Chopra stated that the injury concerns surrounding Ishant might eventually rule him out from the squad.

“Ishant Sharma is good, there's no doubt. He has played 100+ Tests; to play so many Tests as a fast bowler is no mean feat. However, there have been injury concerns surrounding him in the recent past,” Chopra added.