IND vs SA | Don’t know what will happen to Hanuma Vihari, opines Dinesh Karthik

"This whole group of KL Rahul, Rohit, and Mayank will be the three openers, followed by Pujara, Rahane and Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Shubman Gill will be the batters. Don’t know what will happen to Hanuma Vihari. Ideally, he should have been part of the squad, but it is sad that he had to go and play for India A. Are they going to fit him in when he comes back to the squad? Because everyone here has done enough to hold on to their places," Karthik told Cricbuzz.