ICC Test Rankings | R Ashwin rises to No. 2 in all-rounder list, Mayank Agarwal jumps to 11th in batting charts

Indian spinner, R Ashwin has moved a place up in the latest ICC Test rankings to attain the No.2 spot among the all-rounders in red-ball cricket. Mayank Agarwal, who notched up a hundred and a fifty in the second Test match against New Zealand in Mumbai, has gained 30 spots to reach 11th position.
India’s premium spinner, R Ashwin moved up one place to take the second place in the list of all-rounders, while Ravindra Jadeja slipped to fourth in the latest ICC Test player ranking released on Wednesday. Ashwin played crucial knocks with the bat in the first Test, and displayed a brilliant bowling performance in both fixtures of the two-match series against New Zealand. Ashwin was adjudged Player of the series as he scalped 14 wickets, and scored 70 runs.
Ashwin also gathered 43 rating points, and is just 25 points behind the No.1 Test bowler, Pat Cummins, and 67 points ahead of third-placed Josh Hazelwood.
From the batting side, Mayank Agarwal’s brilliant batting performance in the second Test match against New Zealand in Mumbai rewarded him the 11th spot in the ICC Test rankings. The opening batsman notched up 150 and 62 across his two innings in Mumbai, and went up to 30 points to reach one spot behind his career-best No.10 in the Test rankings. Mayank’s fellow opener, Shubman Gill, gained 21 places, and earned the 45th spot in batsman’s list.
Indian pacer, Mohammed Siraj, who troubled the New Zealand batting line-up with his fierce bowling in the Mumbai Test, moved up to 41st in the bowler’s list. Jasprit Bumrah, who did not feature in the two-match series against New Zealand retained his 10th spot.
Ajaz Patel, who claimed a 10-wicket in an innings against India in the Mumbai Test, jumped 23 slots to 38th position.
