ICC Test Rankings | R Ashwin rises to No. 2 in all-rounder list, Mayank Agarwal jumps to 11th in batting charts

India’s premium spinner, R Ashwin moved up one place to take the second place in the list of all-rounders, while Ravindra Jadeja slipped to fourth in the latest ICC Test player ranking released on Wednesday. Ashwin played crucial knocks with the bat in the first Test, and displayed a brilliant bowling performance in both fixtures of the two-match series against New Zealand. Ashwin was adjudged Player of the series as he scalped 14 wickets, and scored 70 runs.