BAN vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Babar Azam picks his first international wicket

Babar Azam scalped his first international wicket on Wednesday during the second Test fixture between Pakistan and Bangladesh. The incident occurred when Babar Azam dismissed Mehidy Hasan Miraz on 14 as the batsman was trapped in front of the wicket, and was declared out through DRS technology.
Pakistan won the second Test by an innings and 8 runs of the series against Bangladesh and clinched a series win by 2-0. Pakistan declared their first innings on 300/4 in a rain-affected fixture. They dismissed the opposition for 87 runs and enforced a follow-on. In the second innings, Shakib Al Hasan played well for the hosts as he scored 63 runs, but the Mominul Haque-led side could manage only 205 runs, and suffered a resounding defeat against Pakistan.
Along with the victory, it was a double delight for Pakistan as he bagged his first international wicket. Babar came to bowl in the 76th over of the second innings and dismissed Hassan on 14. The batsman attempted a sweep, but the ball hit the pads and the fielding team appealed. Initially, the umpire adjudged batsman not out, however, the DRS taken by Pakistan cleared that the ball was hitting the stumps, Babar Azam claimed his first international wicket.
Watch
Babar Azam proved to be the turning point of the match.— ViQi (@iamViQiii) December 8, 2021
Not with the bat but with the ball this time 🔥#PAKvBAN#BANvPAKpic.twitter.com/7n264JsmTu
Fans are excited
Allahmdullilah Well played Specially Babar Azam you are legned Congratulations Pakistan 🥰#PAKvBAN— Bilal Muhmand🇵🇰 (@bilal_muhmand) December 8, 2021
True
After Mohammad yousaf Babar Azam Hz best bowling figure 😁😁😁🏏— Rockey (@Rockey83754203) December 8, 2021
Things you love to see
Muhammad Rizwan and Babar Azam share happiness with each other!— Yasir Iqbal Khan (@RealYasir__Khan) December 8, 2021
Muhammad Rizwan is happy for his captain on getting first career wicket. #PakvsBan #PAKvBAN #BANvsPAK
pic.twitter.com/9wbSXW9DGV
So heartwarming
BABAR AZAM in our hearts 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/qm7UlpWcHg— شاہ زیب بخاری (@iSyedShahzaibB) December 8, 2021
True
Babar Azam can bowl and take a wicket as well. This is some nice stuff from him.#PAKvBAN— Abdullah Imran (@AbdulaImran) December 8, 2021
Exactly
Winning 2 trophies on the same day is something other teams can only dream of.— Cricket Wars (@cricket_wars) December 8, 2021
Congratulations Pakistan and Babar Azam. #WTC23 #Pakistan#PAKvBAN#PakistanZindabad#WTC23 pic.twitter.com/s3cTe6G3ji
Yesss
Babar Azam took his first int. Wicket. He has my heart ❤— Ambreen (@Ambreensmagic) December 8, 2021
Fans are happy
Congratulations Pakistan cricket team and congratulations Captain Babar azam ❤️— Rahat Khan (@RahatKh43068063) December 8, 2021
- Babar Azam
- Mehedi Hasan Miraz
- Bangladesh Vs Pakistan
- Pakistan Vs Bangladesh
- Pakistan Cricket Team
- Bangladesh Cricket Team
