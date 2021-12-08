BAN vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Babar Azam picks his first international wicket

Along with the victory, it was a double delight for Pakistan as he bagged his first international wicket. Babar came to bowl in the 76th over of the second innings and dismissed Hassan on 14. The batsman attempted a sweep, but the ball hit the pads and the fielding team appealed. Initially, the umpire adjudged batsman not out, however, the DRS taken by Pakistan cleared that the ball was hitting the stumps, Babar Azam claimed his first international wicket.