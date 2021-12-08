 user tracker image
    BAN vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Babar Azam picks his first international wicket

    Babar Azam scalped his first international wicket against Bangladesh

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:37 PM

    Babar Azam scalped his first international wicket on Wednesday during the second Test fixture between Pakistan and Bangladesh. The incident occurred when Babar Azam dismissed Mehidy Hasan Miraz on 14 as the batsman was trapped in front of the wicket, and was declared out through DRS technology.

    Pakistan won the second Test by an innings and 8 runs of the series against Bangladesh and clinched a series win by 2-0. Pakistan declared their first innings on 300/4 in a rain-affected fixture. They dismissed the opposition for 87 runs and enforced a follow-on. In the second innings, Shakib Al Hasan played well for the hosts as he scored 63 runs, but the Mominul Haque-led side could manage only 205 runs, and suffered a resounding defeat against Pakistan.

    Along with the victory, it was a double delight for Pakistan as he bagged his first international wicket. Babar came to bowl in the 76th over of the second innings and dismissed Hassan on 14. The batsman attempted a sweep, but the ball hit the pads and the fielding team appealed. Initially, the umpire adjudged batsman not out, however, the DRS taken by Pakistan cleared that the ball was hitting the stumps, Babar Azam claimed his first international wicket.

