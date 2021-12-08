BAN vs NZ| Rangana Herath to join Bangladesh as spin consultant for New Zealand tour

Today at 4:55 PM
Former Sri Lanka cricketer, Rangana Herath has been appointed as spin consultant for the Bangladesh squad, which will tour New Zealand for a two-match Test series. BCB has stated that they want to work out a long-term deal with Herath as his experience will benefit the players in the team.
Bangladesh are scheduled to play a two match Test series against New Zealand in January next year. The visitors will play the first Test at the Bay Oval in Tauranga from January 1 and the second Test will commence from January 9. Notably, the quarantine restrictions in New Zealand are relaxed and the Bangladesh cricket team might get the opportunity to play a couple of two-day practice matches.
Bangladesh Cricket Board's cricket operations chief, Akram Khan, has said that Rangana Herath will join the Bangladesh squad as the spin consultant for the New Zealand series. Akram Khan further added that the board wants a long-term association with the former Sri Lanka spinner.
"He (Herath) is going to New Zealand and he will be a part of the team management during the two-match Test series. We are trying to sign a long-term contract with him, but for now he is available for the tour of New Zealand,'' Akram Khan told Cricbuzz.
