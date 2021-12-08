Ashes 2021-22| Twitter reacts as Mitchell Starc becomes second bowler to pick up a wicket in the first delivery of the series

 user tracker image
    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:59 AM

    Mitchell Starc became the only second bowler in the history of the Ashes to pick up a wicket in the first ball of the series as he bowled Rory Burns around his legs in Brisbane. Starc picked a couple of wickets in the first innings for Australia playing a vital role in restricting opposition on 147.

    The Ashes 2021-22 began on December 8, Wednesday, and Australia had made a good start to the series. England won the toss and opted to bat first but the Australian bowling attack proved the decision wrong as they bundled out the English for just 147. Jos Buttler was the highest scorer for the visitors with a knock of 39 runs from 58 balls. 

    Also, Mitchell Starc scripted history as he became the only second bowler after Ernie McCormick to pick up a wicket in the first delivery of the Ashes. Starc bowled Rory Burns around his legs as he was shuffling across too far and was unable to handle the delivery as it swung late. 

    Pat Cummins picked a five-wicket haul for 38 runs while Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood picked a couple of wickets. England scored 147 in the first innings and the play was stopped due to rain at the time of writing. 

