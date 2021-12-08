Ashes 2021-22| Twitter reacts as Mitchell Starc becomes second bowler to pick up a wicket in the first delivery of the series

Today at 11:59 AM
Mitchell Starc became the only second bowler in the history of the Ashes to pick up a wicket in the first ball of the series as he bowled Rory Burns around his legs in Brisbane. Starc picked a couple of wickets in the first innings for Australia playing a vital role in restricting opposition on 147.
The Ashes 2021-22 began on December 8, Wednesday, and Australia had made a good start to the series. England won the toss and opted to bat first but the Australian bowling attack proved the decision wrong as they bundled out the English for just 147. Jos Buttler was the highest scorer for the visitors with a knock of 39 runs from 58 balls.
Also, Mitchell Starc scripted history as he became the only second bowler after Ernie McCormick to pick up a wicket in the first delivery of the Ashes. Starc bowled Rory Burns around his legs as he was shuffling across too far and was unable to handle the delivery as it swung late.
Pat Cummins picked a five-wicket haul for 38 runs while Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood picked a couple of wickets. England scored 147 in the first innings and the play was stopped due to rain at the time of writing.
See this!
Shivers down the spine! A ball we’ll remember forever! Unbelievable! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/Y5sgcpsyR2— Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) December 8, 2021
Truly
Starc's first ball was incredible!!— Rajat Bhargava (@therajat_rb) December 8, 2021
Looks scary tbh
The holy trinity of fast and ferocious bowling - Mitchell Starc-Josh Hazlewood-Pat Cummins#Ashes @cricketcomau— Kuldeep Sisodia (@Kuldeeps_) December 8, 2021
Exactly
Well… glad I had a sleep, that was some start to #Ashes Starc doing a Warney round the back of the legs 🤦♂️ Carry on rain 🙏🏻 #AUSvENG— DD (@JcwannabeGooner) December 8, 2021
Well Played from Starc
Starc took a wicket on first ball— JC (@Jc18175) December 8, 2021
Wow this is some jinx
Lethal team up
Lethal Trio🔥— 𝗦𝗢𝗛𝗔𝗜𝗟ꪜ❤️ (@iamsohail__1) December 8, 2021
Starc-Cummins-Hazlewood pic.twitter.com/YHdFB3STyB
Exquisitely done
Starc running in and cleaning up Burns on the first ball. I don't think there's any visual on the cricket field greater than that. 💗— Siddhi (@_LoyalKohliFan) December 8, 2021
Yes
I don't blame rory burns on his dismissal! That ball from Starc was a beauty 😍— Clifford Leqheku (@Coster_Rama2) December 8, 2021
Thoughts?
That is Australia for you .. They are back. This 1st delivery of Starc was a statement for the world that Aussies aren't gonna play defensive cricket anymore. Whether it's Day 1 or Day 5 ... They aren't the team anymore that got thrashed by a B Team of India. #TheAshes— jennifer (@jennife74834570) December 8, 2021
