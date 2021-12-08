Ashes 2021-22 | Mitchell Starc is a wicket-taking machine, says Ricky Ponting

Starc also scripted history as he became the only second bowler in the history of Ashes to pick a wicket on the first delivery of the series. The Australian speedster scalped the wicket of England's Rory Burns (0) on the very first delivery of the Test match. The pace bowler was brought back to the attack later, and he clinched the crucial wicket of Jos Buttler (39). Ahead of the Ashes series, Starc's spot in Australia's playing XI as a third seamer was questioned by many as he had a poor run in the Test series against India earlier this year.