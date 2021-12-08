Ashes 2021-22 | Mitchell Starc is a wicket-taking machine, says Ricky Ponting

Today at 1:24 PM
After Mitchell Starc clinched two wickets against England in the first innings of the Brisbane Test, Ricky Ponting has stated that the pacer is a wicket-taking machine. Starc also scripted history in the fixture as he became the only second bowler to pick a wicket on the first delivery of Ashes.
Australia and England have locked horns in the first Test of the five-match series, and the hosts are in a dominating position as they bundled out the visitors for a paltry 147 in the first innings. Australia's newly appointed Test captain, Pat Cummins was the pick of the bowlers in the first innings of the Brisbane Test, as he claimed a five wicket haul. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazelwood scalped two wickets each and provided a great start to their side in the first Test.
Starc also scripted history as he became the only second bowler in the history of Ashes to pick a wicket on the first delivery of the series. The Australian speedster scalped the wicket of England's Rory Burns (0) on the very first delivery of the Test match. The pace bowler was brought back to the attack later, and he clinched the crucial wicket of Jos Buttler (39). Ahead of the Ashes series, Starc's spot in Australia's playing XI as a third seamer was questioned by many as he had a poor run in the Test series against India earlier this year.
Meanwhile, former Australia captain, Ricky Ponting heaped praise on the fast bowler and reckoned that Starc is a wicket-taking machine.
"I know there's been some negativity around about Mitchell Starc, but that's what he does, he takes wickets with the new ball," former Australia captain Ricky Ponting said in commentary for Channel 7.
"Whether it be a red ball or a white ball, if he gets it right he's a wicket-taking machine."
Starc has been pretty effective with the new ball in recent years. Rory Burns’s wicket was the 13th-time Starc has clinched a wicket in the very first over of a Test match since 2014. The Australian speedster has also scalped 19 wickets in the first over in ODIs.
