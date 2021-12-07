Women’s Ashes 2022 | Sophie Molineux ruled out of Women's Ashes

Today at 10:40 AM
Australia all-rounder Sophie Molineux has been ruled out of the Women's Ashes series, having sustained a stress fracture to her right foot while playing in the recently concluded Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021. The multi-format Ashes will begin with the lone Test on January 27 in Canberra.
"Sophie sustained a stress fracture to her right foot during the last week of the WBBL. She is currently offloading in a moon boot and a return to play plan has been developed in conjunction with Cricket Victoria and Cricket Australia medical staff," Australian Team Doctor Pip Inge said.
"Sophie's focus now shifts to her rehabilitation plan which means she'll be unavailable for any upcoming domestic matches as well as the Ashes in January. At this stage we are aiming to have Sophie available for the ICC Women's World Cup in New Zealand in March."
The multi-format Ashes series will commence on January 27 with the only official Test in Canberra, followed by three T20Is and as many ODIs.
Complete Ashes 2022 schedule
Jan 27-30: Test match, Manuka Oval, Canberra
Feb 4: First T20, North Sydney Oval
Feb 6: Second T20, North Sydney Oval
Feb 10: Third T20, Adelaide Oval
Feb 13: First ODI, Adelaide Oval
Feb 16: Second ODI, Junction Oval
Feb 19: Third ODI, Junction Oval
