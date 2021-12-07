SA vs IND | Duanne Olivier returns as South Africa name 21-member squad for India Tests

Cricket South Africa have announced a 21-member squad for the home three-match Test series against India, beginning December 26. Right-arm quick Duanne Olivier has returned to the team after a gap of two years, while Sisanda Magala and Ryan Rickelton received their maiden Test call-ups.

South Africa are slated to host India for three Tests and as many ODIs in December-January, with the Test series set to kick-off from December 26 in Centurion.

Cricket South Africa have announced a 21-member squad for the series, which features Duanne Olivier, whose last appearance dates back to February 2019 against Sri Lanka in Port Elizabeth. Olivier has picked 48 wickets from 10 Tests at an impressive average of 19.25 and three five-fors till date. He made a return to the side with his performance in CSA Four-Day Series this year. where he bagged 28 wickets in eight innings at an average of 11.14 for the Lions.

Seamer Sisanda Magala and top-order Ryan Rickelton have recieved their maiden Test call-ups. Magala has 261 wickets from 89 first-class matches with 11 five-wicket hauls, while Rickelton has scored 2,643 runs from 34 first-class matches at 49.86 with nine hundreds. Off-spin-bowling all-rounder Prenelan Subrayen and fast bowler Glenton Stuurman, both of whom were part of the previous Test squads but haven’t played yet, were included as well. Subrayen has scored 1,115 runs and picked 145 wickets in 55 first-class matches. while Stuurman has 205 wickets in 54 first-class matches.

Majority of the squad is the same as the one that had toured the West Indies in June. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje are set to lead the fast-bowling unit, with Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Beuran Hendricks, Stuurman and Magala being the other seamers.

The batting line-up will have experienced Dean Elgar, who leads the side, alongside and Temba Bavuma. Aiden Markram and the ever-reliable Quinton de Kock.

"We as the Selectors are excited for the return of Test cricket. This format is very important to CSA and keeping it relevant and alive is one of the organisation's priorities," Victor Mpitsang, the Convenor of Selectors, said.

"We are really looking forward to the return of Dean Elgar and his men, it's been a long few months since the last time we saw them dominate in the West Indies. We are confident in the team that we have selected and believe fully in backing the talent that we have unearthed and cultivated over the last couple of seasons and giving players the backing that they deserve when they have continuously done well over a significant period of time.

"This Test series is also important in terms of getting some points in the Test Championship table and we are confident that this group will pick up from where they left off and give us a good show on home soil."

South Africa squad: Dean Elgar(C), Temba Bavuma(VC), Quinton de Kock(WK), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen. Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.