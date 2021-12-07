Reports | Hardik Pandya to skip Vijay Hazare Trophy for Baroda, undergoing rehab in Mumbai

According to a report by PTI, Baroda all-rounder Hardik Pandya will skip the Vijay Hazare Trophy starting from Wednesday as is undergoing a rehabilitation programme in Mumbai. It is also speculated that the India team management is looking at Venkatesh Iyer as his potential replacement.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 will start from December 8 and Baroda will play Bengal in their tournament opener. They have been grouped with Tamil Nadu, Mumbai, Bengal, Karnataka and Pondicherry in Elite Group B. Hardik Pandya is one of the pivotal players for Baroda and has 1620 runs and 73 wickets in List-A matches.

According to a report by PTI, Hardik Pandya will skip the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Baroda as he will be undergoing an extensive rehabilitation programme in Mumbai.

"The Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) had sent an e-mail to Hardik enquiring about his availability for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has rarely played for Baroda in the last three years. However, he gave a one-line reply that he is currently doing rehab in Mumbai," a senior official privy to developments in BCA told PTI on condition of anonymity.

“Even the BCA doesn't know. It is understood that he is trying to do some strength and conditioning module for his back which is no longer in the best shape post-surgery in 2019," the source revealed.

Hardik might not be considered for the selection in the India team if he misses out on domestic tournaments.

"The current national selection committee has told all the players that all those who are not in the India squad should go back and play domestic cricket -- the Hazare and Ranji Trophy," the source added.

It is also understood that Pandya will now focus on white-ball cricket to prolong his career. He would ultimately need to go to NCA and prove his fitness there to get in consideration for national selection.

India will be playing against South Africa in a three match ODI series starting in South Africa from January 19.