PAK vs BAN | Twitter reacts as Pakistan captain Babar Azam bowls for the first time in international cricket

In the second fixture of the two match Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh, Babar Azam bowled for the first time in international cricket. Pakistan are dominating the second Test as they have managed to pick seven wickets of the opposition on a total of 76 runs in the first innings.
Pakistan and Bangladesh are engaged in a two-match Test series currently. The second Test of the series is being played in Dhaka and Pakistan are currently in a strong position as they have reduced the opposition to 76/7 in the first innings after they declared their innings on 300/4 at the end of day 4.
On day 4, Pakistan captain Babar Azam did a unique thing. He bowled for the first time in international cricket in the 26th over of the Bangladesh innings when the score was 75/7. Notably, Azam has five first-class wickets to his name bowling off-spin.
In case you missed the first international over bowled by Number 1 ODI & T20I batter Babar Azam.
Babar Azam with ball.
First time in his international career.
#PakvsBan
@babarazam258— Khushi ALi( $) 💞 (@khushialisarwar) December 7, 2021
Babar Azam bowling for the first time in international cricket!♥️🔥#BabarAzam
Babar is the most consistent batsman of the year and now! What an exceptional over by @babarazam258 ,He is setting an example for his troops, WellDone Captain❤️ Whole Pakistan proud of you!
Pakistan's captain
World XI's Captain
Karachi Kings Captain
no. 1 Batsman
Bowler
One man only Babar Azam
Babar Azam bowled his first over in test cricket . #PakvsBan
Today @babarazam258 bowled for the first time in international cricket
Q chonk gay na?😁#BANvPAK
Thanks Allah I didn't miss the moment @babarazam258 bowling first time in international cricket 💕💕💕💕💕
We witnessed a leg break/off break turning into top class batsman. This time No 1 batsman turning to a spiner
What you say @MazherArshad pic.twitter.com/EMEaaO3A9V
Wow 🥳 Amazing Babar Azam on Bowling 🏏🔥♥️
Babar;— Hamza (@Hamza_naseeb32) December 7, 2021
Mjhe bhi bowling krwani ha warna m ni khel rha😂#BANvPAK #BabarAzam
Babar:👉 Century nhiii maar Skahtaa too Bowling heee dekha don Apny fans Kooo.... 😜 #BabarAzam #PakvsBan
