    PAK vs BAN | Twitter reacts as Pakistan captain Babar Azam bowls for the first time in international cricket

    Babar Azam bowled for the first time in international cricket

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:40 PM

    In the second fixture of the two match Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh, Babar Azam bowled for the first time in international cricket. Pakistan are dominating the second Test as they have managed to pick seven wickets of the opposition on a total of 76 runs in the first innings.

    Pakistan and Bangladesh are engaged in a two-match Test series currently. The second Test of the series is being played in Dhaka and Pakistan are currently in a strong position as they have reduced the opposition to 76/7 in the first innings after they declared their innings on 300/4 at the end of day 4. 

    On day 4, Pakistan captain Babar Azam did a unique thing. He bowled for the first time in international cricket in the 26th over of the Bangladesh innings when the score was 75/7. Notably, Azam has five first-class wickets to his name bowling off-spin. 

