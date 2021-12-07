IPL 2022 | Reports: Harbhajan Singh set to join support staff of major IPL franchise

Today at 6:16 PM
IPL has been one of the premier competitions in world cricket. Harbhajan Singh has been one of the most impressive spinners for India as well as for his franchises in IPL, and has 150 wickets in 163 IPL matches. However, according to a report by PTI, Harbhajan might be seen in a different role joining support staff of one of the high-profile IPL franchises retiring from competitive cricket.
Harbhajan has played for three different franchises. He had played for Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. He played a pivotal role in all these teams guiding young spinners with his experience and helping them develop their bowling. An anonymous source told PTI that the franchise he is talking to is keen to use his vast experience.
“The role could be that of a consultant, mentor or part of the advisory group but the franchise with which he is talking are keen to use his vast experience. He will take an active part in also helping the franchise decide on their auction picks,” an IPL source privy to the development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
Also, Varun Chakravarthy had revealed that Harbhajan helped him develop his bowling. A source revealed that the off-spinner would like to announce his decision as soon as the deal between him and the franchise will be formally linked.
"Look, Harbhajan wanted to make a formal announcement of his retirement after the season is over. He has had extended talks with one of the franchises which has shown keen interest but he would like to talk about it only when the deal is formally inked," the source said.
