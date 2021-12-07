BBL 2021-22 | WATCH: Jake Fraser-McGurk grabs a stunning acrobatic boundary catch to dismiss Jake Weatherald

Today at 4:57 PM
Jake Fraser-McGurk grabbed a brilliant acrobatic catch at the deep mid-wicket boundary to dismiss Jake Weatherald during the third match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 between Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers on Tuesday. The Renegades eventually won the last-ball thriller by two runs.
The 11th edition of the Big Bash League, BBL 2021-22, kicked off on Sunday, December 5, and the tournament has already thrown up some electifying moments on the field. In the third fixture of the competition between Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers on Tuesday, Jake Fraser- McGurk grabbed a stunning catch near the deep mid-wicket boundary to send back Jake Weatherald for 18.
The incident occured in the seventh over, when Weatherald went for a full-blooded slog sweep off left-arm wrist-spinner Zahir Khan, and appeared to have timed it perfectly. However, Fraser-McGurk positioned himself and timed a full-stretched jump as perfectly as a gymnast, and grabbed an absolute one-handed stunner to dismiss the left-hander.
The Strikers were 50/2 in 6.2 overs at that point during their 154-run chase. The match went down to a thrilling last-ball finish, with Renegades securing a narrow two-run win.
Earlier, openers MacKenzie Harvey (56 off 46) and Sam Harper (33 off 28) were the chief contributors in Renegades' first-innings effort of 153/9 after Kane Richardson opted to bat.
Jake Fraser-McGurk plucks an INSANE grab!! #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/YT18EE0BBR— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 7, 2021
