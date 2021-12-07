Ashes 2021-22 | James Anderson set to miss Brisbane Test

James Anderson will miss the first Ashes Test in Brisbane, beginning Wednesday, December 8, with England looking to manage the workload of their most experienced speedster. The management plans to have him ready for the pink-ball Test in Adelaide, scheduled to begin just four days after the first.

The management doesn’t want to risk the 39-year-old speedster, considering the lack of build-up and preparation ahead of the series. Anderson could bowl just four overs in the first Ashes 2019 Test at Edgbaston, before a calf injury ruled him out of the match, and subsequently the series.

"Jimmy is fit to play, and is not carrying an injury. With five Tests in six weeks the plan was to get him ready for the second Test in Adelaide," an ECB statement said.

"With the limited build-up we have had so far on the tour, both him and the management didn't want to take the risk of him playing after what had happened in 2019 at Edgbaston, when he broke down on the first morning.

"He bowled at full capacity yesterday for just short of an hour and was in a good place physically. He will do the same again today at practice. He will stay with the Test group this week and work with the coaches at the Gabba rather than playing for the Lions."

60 of Anderson’s 632 Test wickets have come in Australia at an average of 35.43, which is significantly higher than his overall career rate of 26.62. He was England’s highest wicket-taker in their last Ashes win Down Under, back in 2010-11, having bagged 24 wickets at 26.04.

Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes are likely to lead the bowling unit in Anderson’s absence, with either or both of Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood set to play their first Test in Australia. Craig Overton, who’d debuted during the 2017-18 series in Australia, is another option in the fast-bowling department, while Jack Leach could be the preferred spin option over Dom Bess if the visitors decide on going with a 3-1 seam attack.

Australia meanwhile, have already named their playing XI for the series opener.