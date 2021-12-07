Ashes 2021-22 | England bench Jonny Bairstow for Brisbane Test

Today at 2:03 PM
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has named a 12-member squad for the first Ashes Test at The Gabba, Brisbane, beginning Wednesday, December 8. Ollie Pope has been preferred ahead of Jonny Bairstow, while fast-bowling spearhead James Anderson has been rested citing workload management.
Bairstow, who has scored 4,381 runs from 78 matches with six centuries at an average of 33.7, had aggregated 306 runs at 34, includes a century in the last Ashes Down Under in 2017/18.
Overall, Bairstow’s numbers aren’t as impressive against Australia, as he managed 890 runs in 34 innings at an average of 26.9.
Pope, who had made his Test debut during the 2018 home summer, 965 runs from 20 Tests at 32.17. The 23-year-old is yet to play an Ashes Test. Another notable exclusion from the squad is James Anderson, who has been rested and is primed to play the pink-ball Test in Adelaide next week.
Skipper Joe Root, the top-ranked Test batsman currently, is the mainstay of the side which has Haseeb Hameed, Rory Burns as openers and Dawid Malan at No.3. Ben Stokes, whose last Test appearance came in India in March this year, is primed for a return, with Jos Buttler to take the wicketkeeping duties. Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes are expected to lead the fast-bowling unit, with Jack Leach as the lone specialist spinner in England's first XII.
England Men's Squad for first Ashes Test: Joe Root (c), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Haseeb Hameed, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood
