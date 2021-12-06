WATCH | Umpire signals wide using his legs going upside down, Michael Vaughan reacts

Today at 3:08 PM
In a unique piece of umpiring in Maharashtra’s local cricket tournament, Purandar Premier League, the umpire spread his legs and performed a headstand to signal a wide. Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan commented on the viral clip, saying the umpire should be added to the ICC Elite panel,
Umpiring has always been a challenging job in the game of cricket, especially for the on-field officials who are required to make some tough calls in real time. Various umpires have their own unique style to signal their judgements on the field. Billy Bowden was one of the examples who used to officiate in his own unique manner with a crooked finger, while late David Shepherd hopped to signal whenever the batting team reached the score of a Nelson i.e 111.
Surely we need to see this chap join the ICC Elite panel .. 👍🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/FcugJBgOEn— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 5, 2021
The umpire was also seen signalling boundary in a unique style whicle dancing.
This is how he signals boundary pic.twitter.com/XUFmeIlH6l— Rahul Katake (@RahulKatake8788) December 5, 2021
