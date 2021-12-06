WATCH | Umpire signals wide using his legs going upside down, Michael Vaughan reacts

Umpiring has always been a challenging job in the game of cricket, especially for the on-field officials who are required to make some tough calls in real time. Various umpires have their own unique style to signal their judgements on the field. Billy Bowden was one of the examples who used to officiate in his own unique manner with a crooked finger, while late David Shepherd hopped to signal whenever the batting team reached the score of a Nelson i.e 111.