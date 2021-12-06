 user tracker image
    IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Jayant Yadav, R Ashwin run through New Zealand to complete India’s biggest ever Test win

    India completed a dominant 372-run win over New Zealand in Mumbai on Monday

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:05 AM

    It took just 45 minutes for Jayant Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin to run through New Zealand's lower-order on the fourth morning of the Mumbai Test, which completed India's massive series-clinching 372-run win. It’s the biggest ever winning-margin for India in Test cricket, in terms of runs.

    After New Zealand began Day 4 at 140/5 in their run-chase of 540, India took just 11.3 overs to finish the  game, with Jayant Yadav running through the lower order in an impressive six-over spell first up. He returned with 4/49 overall, before Ravichandran Ashwin had Henry Nicholls stumped for 44 to complete India’s emphatic 372-run win.

    It was the biggest win for India in terms of runs, the previous best being the 337-run win against South Africa in Delhi six years ago. India took the two-match series 1-0, which was their 14th consecutive series win at home.

    That's Team India for you! 

    A day to be remembered!

    Massive win in terms of runs!

    History has been created!

    Top class performance by Indians!

    King Kohli!

    Numbers speak!

    Champion!

    Agree?

    Power packed!

