IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Jayant Yadav, R Ashwin run through New Zealand to complete India’s biggest ever Test win

After New Zealand began Day 4 at 140/5 in their run-chase of 540, India took just 11.3 overs to finish the game, with Jayant Yadav running through the lower order in an impressive six-over spell first up. He returned with 4/49 overall, before Ravichandran Ashwin had Henry Nicholls stumped for 44 to complete India’s emphatic 372-run win.