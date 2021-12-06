IND vs NZ | Mohammed Siraj is one of the world's best at the moment, says VVS Laxman

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman has said that Mohammed Siraj is one of the world’s best at the moment and is a great asset to the Indian team as India won the Test series against New Zealand. Laxman also added that Siraj is growing and progressing really well as a Test match bowler.

India won a two-match Test series against New Zealand winning the second Test of the series by 372 runs. Mohammed Siraj played a vital role in the fixture getting three wickets for 19 runs in his first innings spell, His spell helped Indian team to wrap the New Zealand innings on a total of 62.

Siraj made his Test debut against Australia earlier this year. Several first-choice players were injured in the series over the course of the time. However, a second-string Indian team beat Australia in Australia by 2-1 in a four-match Test series and scripted history. Siraj picked 13 wickets in three Test matches and was the highest wicket-taker for India. Former India cricketer VVS Laxman praised Siraj for his performances in Australia and England saying that he is one of the world’s best at the moment and is a great asset to the Indian team.

"He is growing and progressing really well as a Test match bowler. We have seen the way he performed when Bumrah, Shami and Ishant were not there in Australia. To go and back it up with impressive performances in England against a good batting line-up," Laxman said on Star Sports.

"The way he bowled on the surface - which assisted his style of bowling, and then the length he bowled on, and the way he consistently bowled with the seam. He is a great asset to this Indian team. Make no mistake... he is one of the world's best at the moment.”

Siraj was given a place in the squad in place of Ishant Sharma for the second Test. In the Mumbai Test against New Zealand, Siraj ended up taking three wickets with his fiery opening spell. Siraj first dismissed Will Young, beating his outside edge while he sent Tom Latham back to pavilion, bowling short-pitched deliveries. He then bowled a brilliant delivery to Ross Taylor and clean bowled him. Praising his spell in the Mumbai Test, Laxman said that he liked the energy and intensity of the pacer.

"He had a fantastic plan of bowling short-pitched deliveries and getting the important wicket of captain Latham. I enjoy his energy and intensity... the way he runs in hard towards the crease and it's great to see him show so much confidence in his craft," he concluded.

India will be now looking forward to the series in South Africa starting from December 26 and Siraj will aim to make an impact with his performance in the Test series.