IND vs NZ| India has been an ambassador for Test cricket over last five years, opines Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has opined that the current India team has been an ambassador for Test cricket over the last five years with their performance. Shastri further added that most of the team worships Test cricket in spite of the increased amount of ODI and T20 cricket.
India won the recently concluded home Test series against New Zealand by 1-0 winning the Mumbai Test by 372 runs. With the series win, India has grabbed the top spot in the ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings. The team have been consistent performers in red-ball cricket for a few years. They have finished as the No 1 Test team over the last five years under the leadership of Virat Kohli.
Reflecting on India’s consistency in red-ball cricket , Former head coach Ravi Shastri said that the team India has been an ambassador for Test cricket over last five years.
"I think if any team has been an ambassador for Test match over the last five years, it is this Indian cricket team. Virat worships Test match cricket, as do most of the team, which might surprise the world because of the amount of one-day cricket India plays, then IPL.If you ask anyone in the team, 99 percent of them would say they love Test match cricket. That’s why, what India have done in the last five years remains as the No. 1 team in the world at the end of every year," Shastri, who coached India for 4 years, told renowned author Jeffrey Archer on his podcast.
India triumphed in Australia earlier this year winning a four match Test series by 2-1 with a second string squad in absence of first choice players over the course of time. They then defeated England at home. Also, India were ahead by 2-1 when they toured England for an unfinished five match Test series as it was called off due to Covid-19 cases in the India camp. Shastri mentioned that the way India players have played Test cricket and embraced it was commendable.
"We may have lost the one-off WTC final against New Zealand but otherwise We have dominated the format for the last five years,” he concluded.
"To win two series in Australia, to win the series that was taking place in England, to win everywhere around the world white-ball and red-ball cricket, and to set a benchmark in red-ball cricket, the fast bowlers coming to the fore unheard of from the Indian cricket team it was remarkable.”
"For me the greatest legacy this generation and this lot of players will leave is the way they have played Test cricket and embraced it.”
