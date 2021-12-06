IND vs NZ| India has been an ambassador for Test cricket over last five years, opines Ravi Shastri

"I think if any team has been an ambassador for Test match over the last five years, it is this Indian cricket team. Virat worships Test match cricket, as do most of the team, which might surprise the world because of the amount of one-day cricket India plays, then IPL.If you ask anyone in the team, 99 percent of them would say they love Test match cricket. That’s why, what India have done in the last five years remains as the No. 1 team in the world at the end of every year," Shastri, who coached India for 4 years, told renowned author Jeffrey Archer on his podcast.