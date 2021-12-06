Former Pacer Darren Gough appointed as managing director of Yorkshire Cricket

Former Pacer Darren Gough has been elected as the managing director of Yorkshire Cricket with the recruitment of a new coaching team being his first priority. Gough played for Yorkshire for 15 years captaining them for two seasons and was also a member of the 2001 County championship-winning team.

English cricket is in turmoil currently as it is gripped by the controversies around racism right now. A former player Azeem Rafiq made allegations of institutional racism at Yorkshire during his stint. Director of cricket Martyn Moxon and coach Andrew Gale left the club last week amid the racism issue.

Former England pacer Daren Gough has been appointed as managing director of Yorkshire Cricket according to a statement released by the club. The statement also read that overseeing the recruitment of new coaching team will be his first priority.

"Yorkshire County Cricket Club today announces the appointment of Darren Gough as Managing Director of Yorkshire Cricket on an interim basis, initially until the conclusion of the 2022 season. Given recent events, the Board has moved to appoint Darren to ensure immediate continuity and stability. Darren starts his work for the Club today, and he will be relinquishing his media duties. Working with the Club, one of Darren’s immediate priorities will be overseeing the recruitment of a new coaching team," the club said in a statement.

Gough played for Yorkshire for 15 years and was a member of the 2001 County championship-winning team. He also captained the club for two seasons in 2007 and 2008. Gough said that club has been part of his life and he wants to play his part in rebuilding the club.

"Yorkshire County Cricket Club has been part of my life since my earliest days in cricket when I made my debut in 1989, and I spent 15 happy years at the Club. Like many, I have followed how the Club handled the recent racism allegations with sadness and anger," Gough said.

"I want to play my part in rebuilding cricket in Yorkshire and I am looking forward to working with the exceptionally talented group of players here. I am also aware of my wider responsibility to listen to everyone and ensure that every person who is associated with this club feels welcome, instilling values we want to be associated with the White Rose: honesty, straight-talking, hard work, integrity and excellence.”

Gough also added that he wants to share the vision of Lord Patel, Chair of Yorkshire County Cricket Club and will change the scenario around the club with collective determination.

"I share Lord Patel's vision for Yorkshire County Cricket Club, and the collective determination to face the issues head on with a series of positive actions. The change will not happen overnight, but I am certain that we can make Headingley roar again,” he concluded.

Gough picked 229 wickets in 58 Tests for England while he has 235 wickets in 159 ODIs. He scripted history by becoming only Englishman in a century to get a Test hat-trick against Australia in Australia in 1998.