Ashes 2021-22 | Fifth Ashes Test moved out of Perth

The fifth Ashes 2021-22 Test has been moved out of Perth due to the covid-19 pandemic-related restrictions, as confirmed by Cricket Australia on Monday, December 6. The order of Tests will not change, with Hobart and Melbourne being the frontrunners to host the series- closing game.

The 2021-22 Ashes series is scheduled to begin at The Gabba, Brisbane on Wednesday, December 8. The fifth match of the series has been moved out of Perth, given the strict quarantine rules and border controls put in by the Western Australia government, due to the covid-19 situation.

Nick Hockley, the Cricket Australia chief executive, revealed that attempts were made to retain the game at the Optus Stadium with close discussions with Western Australia cricket, but it wasn’t quite possible to go ahead as planned.

"We acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of the WA Government, relevant agencies and Perth Stadium over recent months," Hockley said.

"We are very disappointed that we are unable to stage the fifth men's Ashes Test at Perth Stadium. We did everything we could in partnership with the WA Government and WA Cricket to make it work under the current border and health arrangements, but unfortunately this was not possible.

"We are particularly disappointed for Western Australian cricket fans who were so looking forward to seeing the first ever Ashes Test at the new stadium."

While the replacement venue hasn’t been decided yet, Hobart is reportedly considered to be a front-runner, closely followed by the Melbourne Cricket Ground, which is also set to host the third game of the series.

Meanwhile, Queensland sports minister Stirling Hinchliffe has also asked for considering The Gabba as the alternative host.

"We'd love to be able to see more content here at the Gabba," Hinchcliffe said on Monday. "We'd obviously want to continue talking to Cricket Australia about making sure that we provide the best facilities for the great content.

"Nick Hockley and I speak regularly and it'd be wonderful to play a part in making sure that the Ashes is the best series possible. We've got to see what the terms and what the arrangements will be and the circumstances. [We're] happy to have that conversation."