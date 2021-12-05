Shreyas Iyer can replace Ajinkya Rahane in India’s middle-order on South Africa tour, feels Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh feels that Shreyas Iyer can replace out-of-form Ajinkya Rahane in India’s middle-order during the South Africa Test series beginning later this month. Iyer made a fine start to his Test career last week, scoring 105 and 65 on his debut against New Zealand in Kanpur.

Ajinkya Rahane’s string of low scores in 2021 have raised quite a few concerns, and have called for debates over his place in India’s playing XI. India’s vice-captain has managed just 411 runs at 19.57 from 12 Tests this year, with just two 50-plus scores.

He sustained a minor left hamstring strain in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur, and was replaced by Virat Kohli in the ongoing second Test in Mumbai. With Shreyas Iyer having already shown his class on debut, Rahane might have to wait longer to break into India’s XI.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh feels that Iyer is an ideal replacement for Rahane in the team’s middle order. Iyer scored 105 and 65 in Kanpur, becoming the first Indian to register a hundred and fifty across two innings on Test debut.

“Shreyas Iyer batted brilliantly in the last game and showed his talent,” Harbhajan said speaking on his YouTube channel. “And I am so happy that he made the most of the opportunity in the middle order. Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane is not scoring runs. Going forward, Iyer could be India's perfect solution.

“Don't know if Rahane will be a part of the India squad for the South Africa series but Iyer, I feel, has made his case as a middle-order option. It will be interesting when the selection happens.”

India’s tour of South Africa has been pushed ahead by more than a week from its originally scheduled start due to the emergence of the covid-19 Omicron variant in the country. As confirmed on Saturday, the two teams will play a three-match Test series beginning December 26, followed by as many ODIs.