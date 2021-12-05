 user tracker image
    IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as spider cam interrupts play, prompts early tea on Day 3 of Mumbai Test

    Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Tom Latham right at the stroke of tea

    IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as spider cam interrupts play, prompts early tea on Day 3 of Mumbai Test

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:58 PM

    In a rather bizarre incident, the spider camera was seen stuck in the playing area at a head height, causing a hold-up in play and an early tea break on Day 3 of the Mumbai Test. New Zealand were 13/1 at the time in their 540-run chase, after India had declared at 276/7 in their second innings. 

    Soon after Ravichandran Ashwin trapped Tom Latham leg-before on the final ball of the fourth over of New Zealand’s second innings, there was a break in play, courtesy spider camera. The object was seen stuck around the mid-wicket area, and was stationed too low for the action to resume.

    Indian fielders, including skipper Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Ashwin and substitute KS Bharat among others, were seen having some fun around the spider cam as the team and umpires waited for it to be cleared. As the wait continued for long, the on-field umpires signalled for an early tea break, with New Zealand 13/1 in their run-chase of 540.

    Earlier, Ajaz Patel bagged four of the seven Indian wickets in their second innings effort of 276/7 declared, finishing with match-returns of 14/225 - the best ever for any bowler against India and the second best for the Blackcaps in Test cricket.

