IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as spider cam interrupts play, prompts early tea on Day 3 of Mumbai Test

Indian fielders, including skipper Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Ashwin and substitute KS Bharat among others, were seen having some fun around the spider cam as the team and umpires waited for it to be cleared. As the wait continued for long, the on-field umpires signalled for an early tea break, with New Zealand 13/1 in their run-chase of 540.