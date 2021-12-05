IND vs NZ| Team management has faith in my batting abilities, says Axar Patel

Axar Patel has revealed that the batting coach Vikram Rathour and the team management have faith in his batting abilities and has given him immense support after the end of the third day’s play of the Mumbai Test. Axar further added that this has been a dream year for him with his performances.

India are on verge of the series win against New Zealand in Mumbai as they require five wickets to win the second Test. New Zealand is chasing a mammoth target of 540 runs which would be a very difficult task to do and Axar Patel has played a key-role with him playing as an all-rounder for the team in the fixture so far. He scored his maiden fifty (52) in the first innings for India and played a vital role in the team total of 325.

In the second innings he smashed unbeaten 41 runs from 26 balls as India needed some quick runs before Virat Kohli declared the innings on 276/7. Reflecting on his batting performance, Axar revealed that the batting coach Vikram Rathour and team management have faith in his batting.

“The batting coach (Vicky Rathour) and team management has faith in my batting abilities, and they have always told me that ‘you can do it’. Earlier, when I got chances, I couldn't convert my starts but this time when I got chances, I was able to convert,” he said at the end of day’ play in a video released by BCCI.

“My batting is benefitting my team and if you see that myself, Jaddu and Ash bhai play as all-rounders, it releases a bit of pressure on our batters, so its a good sign. As long as I keep contributing it’s good for both me and my team.”

Axar has been impressive in Test cricket this year as he has picked 36 Test wickets so far with his fifth Test ongoing. He was also impressive with 27 wickets in the home series against England earlier this year. He has two wickets in the first innings and one in the second innings so far. Axar said that it has been a dream year for him with his performance in red-ball cricket and IPL.

“Actually, this has been my dream year you can say. The way I bowled in England series and now how the New Zealand series panned out, in between there was IPL so I can say that this has really been a good year for me personally,” he concluded.