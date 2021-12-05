IND vs NZ| Mohammed Siraj looks like an impactful player, opines Salman Butt

Ravichandran Ashwin was the leading wicket taker for India, with four wickets, but Mohammed Siraj also played a vital role with three wickets for 19 runs. He dismissed Will Young on a delivery going away from the right-hander while Tom Latham was sent back to the pavilion with a short pitched delivery. The wicket of Ross Taylor was the highlight of his spell as the batsman was bowled on a brilliant delivery. Former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt has opined that Siraj is an impactful player and his attitude on the field gives him an edge over others.