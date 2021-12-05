IND vs NZ| Mohammed Siraj looks like an impactful player, opines Salman Butt

Today at 8:28 PM
Former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt has opined that Mohammed Siraj looks like an impactful player and his attitude on the field gives him a different edge over other fast bowlers. Butt further added that Siraj shouldn’t be dropped for South Africa as ‘hit-the-deck’ bowling is successful there.
India are in a strong position in the Mumbai Test with visitors chasing a mammoth target of 540 runs while hosts need five wickets in two days to win. Spinners have dominated the contest so far as the match is being played on a turning track, However, for India, their pacers Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj have also bowled well as they scored 325 runs in the first innings and also bundled out the opposition for a meager total of 62.
Ravichandran Ashwin was the leading wicket taker for India, with four wickets, but Mohammed Siraj also played a vital role with three wickets for 19 runs. He dismissed Will Young on a delivery going away from the right-hander while Tom Latham was sent back to the pavilion with a short pitched delivery. The wicket of Ross Taylor was the highlight of his spell as the batsman was bowled on a brilliant delivery. Former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt has opined that Siraj is an impactful player and his attitude on the field gives him an edge over others.
“He looks like an impactful player. He is young, brings competition and energy to his game. His attitude is that of a pure fast bowler,” he opined.
“Often, we see that attitude missing among Indian fast bowling attack. You see that in only around 2-3 fast bowlers in India, rest are all easy-going. So that attitude gives him a different edge.”
Butt also backed Siraj for a spot in the team for the series against South Africa starting from December 26 saying that hit-the-deck bowling has been successful there.
“Bumrah, Shami and Siraj should be the first line of attack if they're fit and ready to go,” Butt said.
“He cannot be dropped. In South Africa, 'hit-the-deck' bowling has always been successful, and Siraj can also get movement off the seam. He has to play.”
