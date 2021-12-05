IND vs NZ | Mayank Agarwal put pressure on our spinners and set the template on how to bat, says Daryl Mitchell

New Zealand batsman Daryl Mitchell has revealed that Mayank Agarwal set the template on how to bat on a spin-friendly surface putting pressure on spinners in the Mumbai Test. Mitchell revealed that he drew inspiration from Agarwal’s knock and scored 60 runs in the second innings for New Zealand.

India are playing against New Zealand in the second Test in a two match Test series at home. New Zealand have a target of 540 runs and are on 140/5 in the second innings with two days to go for the conclusion of the fixture. Hosts are looking in a strong position and are just five wickets away from a victory.

Mayank Agarwal has performed brilliantly for India scoring 150 and 62 in the first and second innings respectively. Daryl Mitchell scored 60 runs in the second innings for New Zealand while chasing a mammoth target of 540. Mitchell said that he drew inspiration for his knock from the way Agarwal played during his stay at the crease throughout the fixture. He also added that Agarwal put pressure on bowlers and set a template on how to bat.

"The way Agarwal played in both innings for India, he put pressure on our spinners and he set the template for how I personally wanted to try and go about, taking on the Indian spinners today," Mitchell said.

"Disappointing to not still be out there and kick on but it was nice to get a partnership going. It's a pretty challenging surface, the ball's definitely turning there with your name on it."

Mitchell was trying to put pressure back on bowlers playing with an aggressive intent as he scored 60 runs from 92 balls hitting seven boundaries and two sixes. Reflecting on his knock, Mitchell stated that he stuck to his strengths.

"It's just about trying to find ways and put pressure back on the bowlers at certain times and stick within your strengths. Ultimately that was my downfall today, but it was nice to spend some time out in the middle," he concluded.

Henry Nicholls is playing on 36 while Rachin Ravindra is on 2 runs and both of these batsmen will continue their innings on day 4. Ravichandran Ashwin has picked three wickets in the second innings so far. Also in his spell, he equalled Sir Richard Hadlee for most wickets (65) in Test matches played between India and New Zealand.