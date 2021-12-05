IND vs NZ | Cheteshwar Pujara’s long wait for Test hundred definitely a worry, says VVS Laxman

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman has stated that Cheteshwar Pujara’s century drought is an issue of concern for the team, after he was dismissed for 47 on Day 3 of the ongoing Mumbai Test against New Zealand. Laxman added that people talking about Pujara’s form could add to his frustrations.

India have placed themselves in a strong position in the second Test of the series against New Zealand in Mumbai. New Zelaand have been set a target of 540 to win the match on a turning track, and have already lost half their side as Day 3 nears its end.

While India are in a dominating position to win the match and with it, the series, Cheteshwar Pujara's form has been concerning. Pujara has been without a century for 42 innings now, having last scored a ton against Australia in Sydney in January 2019. Since the start of 2021, Pujara has scored just 686 runs in 13 Tests at an average of 29.82.

On Sunday, when he looked well-set at 47, Ajaz Patel had him caught by Ross Taylor in the slips. His struggle against left-arm spinners has also been a subject of discussion, as he was also struggling against Jack Leach when England toured India earlier this year.

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman stated that Pujara's century drought is a worry, as he also raised concerns over his dismissal against spinners.

"Yes, it’s definitely a worry. Because the batting position Pujara usually bats is No. 3. You usually get a lot more opportunities (to score hundreds) than when you’re batting at No. 5 or No. 6," Laxman told Star Sports.

"Also, this is the type of dismissal that we saw quite consistently when India played England. Jack Leach got Pujara out 2 or 3 times in this fashion. The way he approached his defensive shot, the angle of the bat, he was not able to cover the turn. On this wicket, it’s important to cover the turn and be behind the line and the angle of the bat was not straight. That’s why the ball was carried to Ross Taylor.”

Laxman said that Pujara, who opened ahead of an unfit Shubman Gill in the second innings, missed an opportunity to get a hundred. He also pointed out that people talking about his century drought can add to his frustration.

"He had a wonderful opportunity, just like Mayank Agarwal," Laxman noted. "He will be probably very disappointed because it was not just about missing a half-century but a big hundred. But he found a method out to negate the short-pitched strategy from Southee. I thought he had a wonderful opportunity to get a hundred."

"It’s about people talking about that and it can get frustrating. The quicker you get to the 3-figure mark, then everyone will stop talking and then you can go out and do your business with a very, very free mind."