IND vs SA | India to tour South Africa for three Tests and three ODIs; T20Is to be played later, confirms Jay Shah

BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed on Saturday that India will tour South Africa for three Tests and as many ODIs as per the original schedule, despite the Omicron variant threat emerging. However, the four T20Is, which were part of the tour will be played at later dates. According to the schedule, The first Test of the three-match series will begin on December 17 in Johannesburg. "BCCI has confirmed CSA that the Indian team will travel for three Tests and three ODIs. The remaining four T20Is will be played at a later date," Shah told ANI. Recently, the Netherlands cricket team had postponed their tour of South Africa after playing the first ODI in Centurion due to concerns over the new Covid-19 variant emergence in the country. However, as per BCCI instructions, the India A team decided to stay back in the rainbow nation for their three four-day matches in Bloemfontein.