IND vs RSA | India tour of South Africa to begin on December 26

The BCCI held its 90th Annual General Meeting on December 4 in Kolkata, and confirmed that the dates have been revised for India's tour of South Africa, with the first Test to start on December 26. Team India will participate in a three-match Test series followed by as many ODIs in South Africa.
The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) have confirmed that the India tour of South Africa is postponed by nine days, with the first Test of three-match series to begin on December 26. Initially, it was decided that the red-ball series will begin on December 17, and the ongoing concerns over the new Covid-19 variant have forced the cricket boards to postpone the dates. The confirmation regarding the dates of the India tour of South Africa came in BCCI’s 90th Annual General Meeting on December 4 in Kolkata.
As per the new schedule, the India tour of South Africa will start with the Boxing Day test on December 26. However, the four T20Is, which were initially part of the tour will be played at a later date.
India A are currently in South Africa, and have completed their second four-day match against South Africa A on Friday. The third game is scheduled to begin on Monday in Bloemfontein.
Recently, the Netherlands cricket team had postponed their tour of South Africa after playing the first ODI in Centurion due to concerns over the new Covid-19 variant emergence in the country.
