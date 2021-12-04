IND vs RSA | India tour of South Africa to begin on December 26

The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) have confirmed that the India tour of South Africa is postponed by nine days, with the first Test of three-match series to begin on December 26. Initially, it was decided that the red-ball series will begin on December 17, and the ongoing concerns over the new Covid-19 variant have forced the cricket boards to postpone the dates. The confirmation regarding the dates of the India tour of South Africa came in BCCI’s 90th Annual General Meeting on December 4 in Kolkata.