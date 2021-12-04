IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as clueless Ravichandran Ashwin reviews a bowled dismissal

Today at 10:13 AM
In a rather bizarre incident, Ravichandran Ashwin went for a review after being bowled off an Ajaz Patel delivery on Day 2 of the second India-New Zealand Test in Mumbai. Ashwin was comprehensively beaten by a peach from Patel, and went for a review, thinking he was given out caught-behind.
Ajaz Patel continued his brilliance on Day 2 of the second India-New Zealand Test in Mumbai, sending back Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin off successive balls within the first 10 minutes of play. While Saha was trapped leg-before on missing the cut on one that straightened, Ashwin was castled by the one turning away.
The second dismissal was quite an event in itself. It was a classic spinner’s dismissal, as the ball drifted in and spun sharply on pitching, and the batsman missed it while pressing forward, only for the ball to flick the pad and hit the top of off. So shell-shocked was Ashwin, that he’d thought the fielding side was celebrating a caught-behind dismissal, and he reviewed the call instantly knowing that he hadn't hit it, only to realise that he’d been bowled.
It was Patel's sixth wicket of the innings. India were 246/6 at the time of writing, with Mayank Agarwal (130*) and Axar Patel (14*) at the crease.
December 4, 2021
Ashwin shocked,Typical Dismissal and What a spell from Ajaz Patel seriously Man...— Abhishek (@CricketWithAbhi) December 4, 2021
Jeez, Gonna miss Jadeja here on such Track for sure.#testcricket #IndiaVsNewZealand #IndvsNZtest pic.twitter.com/iBrIfUL3ZL
Ashwin taking review on bowled 😂😂😂😂— Kunal Bhansali (@Kunalbhansali24) December 4, 2021
Ashwin took a review after getting bowled 😭😭, kya banda hai ye 😭— Himanshu shekar sahani (@shekar_sahani) December 4, 2021
Ashwin anna tried to review the decision for the clean bowled 😭😭— say (@saychee79182273) December 4, 2021
Ashwin ne bold ko review kiya lmao😭🤣🤣— substitute cricketer. (@thirdd_umpire) December 4, 2021
Define overconfidence— dekh tamasha democracy ka (@sabscamhai420) December 4, 2021
- Ashwin trying to review a clean bowled#AjazPatel
Ashwin just took a DRS review after getting Bowled. I don't know how I feel. 🤣🤣🤣#IndiaVsNewZealand #Cricket— Varun (@UAPvarun) December 4, 2021
Did Ashwin go for a review when he was clean bowled? #NZvIND— Official VB Man (@cjsommers1) December 4, 2021
