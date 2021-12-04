 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as clueless Ravichandran Ashwin reviews a bowled dismissal

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Ashwin was dismissed for a first-ball duck by Ajaz Patel on Saturday

    | Twitter

    IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as clueless Ravichandran Ashwin reviews a bowled dismissal

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:13 AM

    In a rather bizarre incident, Ravichandran Ashwin went for a review after being bowled off an Ajaz Patel delivery on Day 2 of the second India-New Zealand Test in Mumbai. Ashwin was comprehensively beaten by a peach from Patel, and went for a review, thinking he was given out caught-behind.

    Ajaz Patel continued his brilliance on Day 2 of the second India-New Zealand Test in Mumbai, sending back Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin off successive balls within the first 10 minutes of play. While Saha was trapped leg-before on missing the cut on one that straightened, Ashwin was castled by the one turning away.

    The second dismissal was quite an event in itself. It was a classic spinner’s dismissal, as the ball drifted in and spun sharply on pitching, and the batsman missed it while pressing forward, only for the ball to flick the pad and hit the top of off. So shell-shocked was Ashwin, that he’d thought the fielding side was celebrating a caught-behind dismissal, and he reviewed the call instantly knowing that he hadn't hit it, only to realise that he’d been bowled.

    It was Patel's sixth wicket of the innings. India were 246/6 at the time of writing, with Mayank Agarwal (130*) and Axar Patel (14*) at the crease.

    Wait, what?

    That was clean bowled!

    Hilarious! 

    Shell-shocked!

    This is insane!

    HAHA!🤣🤣 

    This ain't funny!

    How can he review a bowled??

    Yes! He did.

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down