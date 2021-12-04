IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as clueless Ravichandran Ashwin reviews a bowled dismissal

The second dismissal was quite an event in itself. It was a classic spinner’s dismissal, as the ball drifted in and spun sharply on pitching, and the batsman missed it while pressing forward, only for the ball to flick the pad and hit the top of off. So shell-shocked was Ashwin, that he’d thought the fielding side was celebrating a caught-behind dismissal, and he reviewed the call instantly knowing that he hadn't hit it, only to realise that he’d been bowled.