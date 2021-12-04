IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Ashwin, Siraj help India bundle out New Zealand for 62

Today at 4:14 PM
After Ajaz Patel bagged a record 10-wicket haul in India’s first innings effort of 325 in the ongoing second India-New Zealand Test in Mumbai, the hosts bundled out Blackcaps for a paltry 62 to take a massive 263-run lead. It was the lowest ever Test innings total for any team against India.
Responding to India’s first-innings score of 325, New Zealand were dented quite early by Mohammed Siraj, who sent back Will Young and Daryl Mitchell in the fourth over of the innings. He castled Ross Taylor with a peach off the very first ball of his next over, to leave the Blackcaps at 17/3.
Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin (4/8), Axar Patel (2/14), and Jayant Yadav (1/13) then ran through the middle and lower order, to bundle the visitors out for 62. It was the lowest ever Test innings total for any team against India, the previous being South Africa’s 79 all-out in Nagpur in 2015. Overall, it was New Zealand’s sixth-lowest total in Test cricket.
Earlier, Ajaz Patel stole the show after Mayank Agarwal’s well-compiled 150, returning 10/119 to limit India to 325. He became only the third bowler in Test history to bag all 10 wickets in an innings, after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble.
December 4, 2021
December 4, 2021
December 4, 2021
December 4, 2021
62 All out
Last Time When New Zealand got All out under 100 in away Tests— Q. (@Johannesburg149) December 4, 2021
#NewZealand 62 all out
62-10 New Zealand
Newzealand all for 62 runs as a tribute to Pakistan's 26 run all out
*Newzealand all out on 62 runs lowest total against India*
