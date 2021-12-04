 user tracker image
    IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Ashwin, Siraj help India bundle out New Zealand for 62

    India's all-round bowling show limited New Zealand to 62 in their first innings in Mumbai

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:14 PM

    After Ajaz Patel bagged a record 10-wicket haul in India’s first innings effort of 325 in the ongoing second India-New Zealand Test in Mumbai, the hosts bundled out Blackcaps for a paltry 62 to take a massive 263-run lead. It was the lowest ever Test innings total for any team against India.

    Responding to India’s first-innings score of 325, New Zealand were dented quite early by Mohammed Siraj, who sent back Will Young and Daryl Mitchell in the fourth over of the innings. He castled Ross Taylor with a peach off the very first ball of his next over, to leave the Blackcaps at 17/3.

    Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin (4/8), Axar Patel (2/14), and Jayant Yadav (1/13) then ran through the middle and lower order, to bundle the visitors out for 62. It was the lowest ever Test innings total for any team against India, the previous being South Africa’s 79 all-out in Nagpur in 2015. Overall, it was New Zealand’s sixth-lowest total in Test cricket.

    Earlier, Ajaz Patel stole the show after Mayank Agarwal’s well-compiled 150, returning 10/119 to limit India to 325. He became only the third bowler in Test history to bag all 10 wickets in an innings, after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble.

    Unplayable delivery!

    Great awareness!

    Taylor's reaction tells you all!

    What was Kohli doing there?😂😂

    Done and dusted!

    Quite a few ducks in there!

    It looked more like a T10, maybe!

    Ajaz Patel remained NOT-OUT!

    Wow!

    Tough!

