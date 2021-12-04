IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to bag all 10 wickets in a Test innings

Today at 1:31 PM
Ajaz Patel achieved a special milestone, when he bagged all 10 wickets in the first innings of the ongoing second India-New Zealand Test in Mumbai. The left-arm spinner returned 10/119, and joined legendary yesteryear spinners, England’s Jim Laker and India’s Anil Kumble, in achieving the feat.
After having bagged each of four Indian wickets to fall on the first day of the Mumbai Test, Ajaz Patel extended his brilliance on Day 2, and cast his spell of magic to cast the remaining six and finish with a perfect 10. He became only the third bowler to achieve the milestone in 2,438 Test matches across 144 years of the game, after England’s Jim Laker did so against Australia in Manchester in 1956, and India’s Anil Kumble against Pakistan in Delhi in 1999.
Ajaz had Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin off successive balls early in the day, with the latter cluelessly signalling for a review after being bowled with a peach. Mayank Agarwal (150) and Axar Patel (52) added 67 for the seventh wicket, before the left-arm spinner intervened again to scalp the remaining four wickets, including the final one of Mohammed Siraj, ending India’s innings at 325.
Ajaz returned 10/119 after having bowled a staggering 47.5 overs out of 109.5, 12 of which were maidens.
His 10/119 are the best returns for a New Zealand bowler in a Test innings, after Sir Richard Hadlee’s 9/52 against Australia in Brisbane in 1985. Ajaz became the second bowler to bag nine or more wickets in an innings against India, after West Indies’ Jack Noreiga had returned 9/95 at the Port of Spain in 1971.
