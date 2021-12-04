IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to bag all 10 wickets in a Test innings

After having bagged each of four Indian wickets to fall on the first day of the Mumbai Test, Ajaz Patel extended his brilliance on Day 2, and cast his spell of magic to cast the remaining six and finish with a perfect 10. He became only the third bowler to achieve the milestone in 2,438 Test matches across 144 years of the game, after England’s Jim Laker did so against Australia in Manchester in 1956, and India’s Anil Kumble against Pakistan in Delhi in 1999.