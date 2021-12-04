IND vs NZ | Stars have aligned for me to have an occasion like this in Mumbai, says Ajaz Patel on his 10-wicket haul

After a thrilling first day in the second Test of the two-match series in Mumbai, India resumed Day 2 at 221 for four, and the hosts lost Wrridhiman Saha (27) and Ravichandran Ashwin off successive balls early in the morning session against New Zealand. However, Mayank Agarwal (150) and Axar Patel (52) took the score past the 300-run mark.

Ajaz Patel, who scalped each of four Indian wickets to fall on the Day 1 of the Mumbai Test, continued his good run on Day 2 and cast his spell of magic to clinch the remaining six and finished with a 10-wicket haul. Ajaz also became the third bowler in Test cricket to claim all 10 wickets in an innings after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble .

Reflecting on his magic spell, the Mumbai-born, Ajaz Patel stated that he felt surreal after claiming all 10 wickets against India in the first innings. The left-arm spinner further expressed his delight and stated that he is grateful to have his name alongside Indian spin legend, Anil Kumble.

"Quite a special occasion for me and not just me but my family. Unfortunately for me, they're not here because of Covid. Honestly, it's pretty surreal, I don't think you will ever believe that you would achieve something like this so to do it in my career is pretty special,“ said Ajaz after the end of the second session.