IND vs NZ | Shubman Gill has shown he has technique to bat at any position, says Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar heaped praise on Shubman Gill, saying that the right-hand batsman has got the required technique and temperament to bat any position in Tests. Gill scored 52 and 1 against New Zealand in the first Test in Kanpur, and followed it up with a 44 in the ongoing second Test in Mumbai.

India have locked horns with New Zealand in the second Test of the two-match series in Mumbai, and Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal gave a great start to the hosts, partnering for an 80-run stand for the first wicket after Virat Kohli opted to bat. Mayank went on to score a brilliant 150, top-scoring in India’s first innings total of 325/10.

Gill was the anchor in the initial stage of the game, and scored 44 off 71, which included seven fours and maximum. The opening batsman had scored a brilliant 52 in the first innings of the Kanpur Test, and continued his good run in Mumbai. Gill had made his Test debut in the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the MCG last year, and contributed 45 and 35* in an eight-wicket win. In the fourth Test at the Gabba, the right-hander scored 91, to set up a historic series-defining win.

Sachin Tendulkar has stated that Gill has got the technique and the temperament to bat in any position in the game's longest version. The Indian batting legend pointed out that Gill’s 91 against Australia in Brisbane was a very crucial innings to his batting career.

“When it comes to technique, different surfaces will test you differently. I think Shubman has an advantage as he played very crucial innings (91) in Brisbane where we won the Test match,” Tendulkar told PTI in an interaction.

“He has had the experience of playing on hard and bouncy tracks and I felt that he looked pretty comfortable. So, I don’t think there is any technical issue as such.

“When he was playing the new ball (in Australia), I think he was behind the line and when the ball got old, he was marginally beside the line as he got to know how much the ball was swinging, how the field is set,” Tendulkar explained.

“Accordingly, you decide whether you need to be behind the line to play on the on-side or stay beside the line and hit on the off-side.”

Gill has so far scored 511 from 18 innings at an average of 31.94 in Test cricket, which includes five half-centuries. Tendulkar asked for the youngster to convert his starts into significant scores in the upcoming matches for India.

“Shubman has started well and shown a lot of promise. The way he builds his innings, he has been good so far. Just that he needs to go further and convert those 40s into big scores,” the highest run-scorer in international cricket said.

“Once you get into that squad, it is about how hungry you are for bigger scores which I am sure he is. He needs to just convert those starts and not lose concentration. Both in Kanpur and Mumbai, he got a good deliveries. He is on a learning curve and will definitely take lessons.”