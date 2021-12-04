 user tracker image
    IND vs NZ | Legends react as Ajaz Patel emulates Anil Kumble, Jim Laker in a record 10-wicket haul

    Ajaz Patel became only the third bowler to bag all 10 wickets in a Test innings

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:55 PM

    Ajaz Patel achieved a special milestone, when he bagged all 10 wickets in the first innings of the ongoing second India-New Zealand Test in Mumbai. The left-arm spinner returned 10/119, and joined legendary yesteryear spinners, England’s Jim Laker and India’s Anil Kumble, in achieving the feat.

    Ajaz Patel returned 10/119, after having bowled a staggering 47.5 overs out of the 109.5 in India’s first-innings effort of 325 in the second Test in Mumbai. The left-arm spinner smashed various records during his historic spell, which was concluded with the wicket of Mohammed Siraj to end India's first innings at 325.

    Legends of the game, including Anil Kumble, who achieved the feat back in 1999 against Pakistan in Delhi, were in all praise for the Mumbai-born cricketer.

    Legend himself appreciates Ajaz Patel!

    Hahaha! 

    Forever in cricket history!

    Great achievement!👏🏻

    What a day in cricket!👏🏻👏🏻

    Ajaz Patel did the unimaginable!

    Take a bow, Ajaz Patel!

    Welcome to the club!

    Haha! He's done it.

    Just wow!

    Destiny!

    Well you can't miss this to tweet! :P :P :P

    Whatta spinner he is!

    Remember the name 'Ajaz Patel'👏

    Truly unbelievable!

