Ajaz Patel achieved a special milestone, when he bagged all 10 wickets in the first innings of the ongoing second India-New Zealand Test in Mumbai. The left-arm spinner returned 10/119, and joined legendary yesteryear spinners, England’s Jim Laker and India’s Anil Kumble, in achieving the feat.
Ajaz Patel returned 10/119, after having bowled a staggering 47.5 overs out of the 109.5 in India’s first-innings effort of 325 in the second Test in Mumbai. The left-arm spinner smashed various records during his historic spell, which was concluded with the wicket of Mohammed Siraj to end India's first innings at 325.
Legends of the game, including Anil Kumble, who achieved the feat back in 1999 against Pakistan in Delhi, were in all praise for the Mumbai-born cricketer.
Legend himself appreciates Ajaz Patel!
Welcome to the club #AjazPatel #Perfect10 Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on Day1 & 2 of a test match. #INDvzNZ— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) December 4, 2021
Hahaha!
Please don’t let any Indian go to any other country, best don’t even ask them. Dus ka dum 😳 #AjazPatel— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 4, 2021
Forever in cricket history!
That’s the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen!! Ajaz Patel….what a phenomenal performance— Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) December 4, 2021
Great achievement!👏🏻
One of the toughest things to do in the game of cricket. To have an entire team in your kitty in an innings is too good to be true. Simply unreal. Well done young man - Ajaz Patel #INDvzNZ #AjazPatel pic.twitter.com/M81eUeSrX4— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 4, 2021
What a day in cricket!👏🏻👏🏻
10 wickets in an innings !! 😳 Truly amazing , well done Ajaz Patel 👏🏻👏🏻— Shardul Thakur (@imShard) December 4, 2021
Ajaz Patel did the unimaginable!
One of the most difficult things to achieve in the game. 10 wickets in an innings. A day to remember for the rest of your life, #AjazPatel . Born in Mumbai, creating history in Mumbai.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 4, 2021
Congratulations on the historic achievement. pic.twitter.com/hdOe67COdK
Take a bow, Ajaz Patel!
Wonderful wonderful achievement and such a beautiful story. Delighted for you #AjazPatel.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 4, 2021
Welcome to the club!
Jim Laker. Anil Kumble. Ajaz Patel. 🙇♂️ pic courtesy @ESPNcricinfo pic.twitter.com/0mCGi3FFZU— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 4, 2021
Haha! He's done it.
Make that 10 fa Ajaz Patel ! Wow 😮— Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) December 4, 2021
Just wow!
10 wickets in an innings, wow, wow, wow! Only the third time in Test history. Now stands alongside Jim Laker and Anil Kumble. Take a bow Ajaz Patel!— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 4, 2021
Destiny!
All of the world and he does the unthinkable in the city he was born.— DK (@DineshKarthik) December 4, 2021
Some things are just beyond coincidence...well done #AjazPatel #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/Nxirs1cbXU
Well you can't miss this to tweet! :P :P :P
I know I appreciate a good pun more than most but 👏👏👏👏👏👏 @nzherald pic.twitter.com/OT1HhLSAaM— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) December 4, 2021
Whatta spinner he is!
Sensational! Just sensational!! To take all 10 wickets in a Test innings is the stuff dreams are made of. Take a bow, Ajaz Patel, you are in the elite company of Jim Laker and Anil kumble. And to do it in the city of your birth, wow!! pic.twitter.com/iA6biAC4gz— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 4, 2021
Remember the name 'Ajaz Patel'👏
Ajaz Patel— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 4, 2021
This will be remembered forever
47.5-12-119-10 simply outstanding..Let me stand and clap 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/T3IZYYn8NZ
Truly unbelievable!
