IND vs NZ | Delivery to dismiss Ross Taylor was a dream ball for any fast bowler, says Mohammed Siraj

After bowling a brilliant delivery to dismiss New Zealand’s Ross Taylor on the second day in the Mumbai Test, Mohammed Siraj has stated that it was a dream ball for any fast bowler in the game. The speedster troubled the New Zealand top-order batsmen early in the innings and scalped three wickets.

After the first Test of the two-match series ended in a draw, India have started solidly in the second Test against New Zealand in Mumbai. Ajaz Patel, who entered the record book with his 10-wicket haul against India, troubled the hosts with his magic spell, however, Mayank Agarwal (150) and Axar Patel (52) guided the Virat Kohli-led side to a first-innings total of 325.

In reply to India’s first innings score of 325, New Zealand did not have a great start as Mohammed Siraj dented the hopes of the visitors with his stellar bowling performance. The Indian speedster scalped the wickets of Will Young and Daryl Mitchell in the fourth over of the innings and sent back Ross Taylor with a peach of a delivery. Siraj, who replaced injured Ishant Sharma in the second match, clinched three wickets and played a pivotal role to bundle out New Zealand for a paltry 62.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj stated that the delivery which dismissed Ross Taylor was a dream ball for any fast bowler in the game of cricket.

"The plan was that we had set field for an inswing delivery and was aimed to hit the pads but the way I was building my rhythm, I thought why not bowl an outswing. It was a dream delivery for any fast bowler," Siraj said after the match.

Siraj was not included in the playing XI for the Kanpur Test in which the Indian pacers scalped only two wickets. The Indian seamer, who had split his webbing during the three-match T20I series against New Zealand replaced senior pacer Ishant Sharma in the Mumbai Test. The 27-year-old stated that he trained hard after sustaining the injury, and concentrated on swing bowling.

"When I resumed training after getting injured, I did a lot of single wicket bowling with an aim to get as much swing as possible. That was my focus. As and when I would get a chance in a Test match, I had to consistently hit one area and that's what helps me in building my rhythm," said Siraj.

The Hyderabad-born fast bowler further explained the strategy he used in the match to trouble the New Zealand batsman.

"I wanted to pitch it on the stumps and hit one area consistently as it creates problems for batters. The batters start leaving deliveries if you start bowling outside the off-stump. I knew I will get 3-4 overs of a spell and wanted to bowl with full intensity," he added.