Hopeful of Tim Paine’s return to competitive cricket, says Justin Langer

Australia head coach Justin Langer has labelled Tim Paine as one of the best people he has ever met, and stated that doors to the Australian cricket team are always open to the wicket-keeper batsman. Paine took an indefinite mental health break from the game after quitting Australia Test captaincy.

The Ashes 2021-2022 is all set to begin from December 8 in Brisbane, and the five-match Test series will also mark somewhat a new era for Australia in the longest format. Pat Cummins has been appointed as Australia’s new Test captain, after Tim Paine decided to step down from the role over a texting controversy from 2017 that resurfaced recently.

After announcing his decision to quit Australia Test captaincy, Paine also took an indefinite break from the game to focus on mental health.

Meanwhile, Australia head coach, Justin Langer stated that he is hopeful of Paine’s return to international cricket. Langer further added that the wicket-keeper batsman is one of the best people that he has met on the cricket field.

"He absolutely loves cricket," Langer said. "He's 37, he's as fit as any athlete, certainly in our squad and we've got some fit athlete's. He looks after himself so well. Who knows. His No. 1 priority at the moment is his family and that's how it should be. Not sure we've seen the end of him but we'll wait and see, that will be his decision.

"He's one of my really close friends and someone I admire enormously. Certainly in this generation of players he's one of the best people I've met in the game. He's been our captain for a long time, me and him have been through a journey like we have with all this group, so it was nice to see him.

"You'll have to ask him how he's going, but when I saw him he's obviously shattered with what's happened because he has been an exemplary figure in Australian cricket, for the last four years particularly. And his life changed."

Langer, who was appointed as Australia head coach after the Cape Town 2018 ball-tampering scandal, stated that Paine made a mistake, and he is paying a heavy price for it.

"We live in a world of perfectionism, don't we? We're a very judgemental society. As I said at my very first press conference when I was asked about Steve Smith and David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, there's not one person asking questions or watching this who hasn't made a mistake in their life,” Langer said.

"There's not a single person. And our captain, one of the best, made a mistake and is paying a heavy price for it."

Langer further added that the experience of Steve Smith will benefit the hosts in the upcoming Ashes.

"I think the role of Steve Smith will become very important on the field... David Warner has as good a cricket brain as anyone in the game, and 'Alex Carey's been a captain before and he's now behind the stumps. He's got his best mates there (Josh Hazelwood and Mitchell Starc ), they'll all have their view on it so I think he will be fine strategically,” Langer said.

"It will just be maintaining the balance with his bowling role, captaining and all the other commitments that come with it. But he's has got massive upside, Pat Cummins, as a leader and captain of Australian cricket."

The first Test of the five-match series will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane, beginning December 8.