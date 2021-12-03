Test comeback is definitely realistic, believes Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell believes that he is at the prime time of his career, and a return to Australia’s Test squad is definitely realistic. The right-hander has been a regular in Australia’s white-ball setup through the years, but has been overlooked by the selectors in Tests since the 2017 Bangladesh tour.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is well known for his destructive batting in the limited-over formats over the years. The right-hander was a part of Australia's recent T20 World Cup 2021 triumph in the UAE, where he smashed an unbeaten 28 in the final, including the winning hit, against trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand. Maxwell had also starred for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2021, scoring 513 runs from 15 matches at an average of 42.75, which earned him a retention alongside Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj ahead of the mega auctions.

However, when it comes to Test cricket, the middle-order batsman has been overlooked by the selectors since the Bangladesh tour of 2017. Maxwell made his Test debut in Hyderabad during their 2013 series, in which they had been clean swept 0-4. The right-hand batsman failed to impress with the bat as he could manage only 3 and 8 in the first and second innings respectively, and returned 4/127 in an innings defeat.

Maxwell had to wait another four years to register his maiden Test century, when scored a brilliant 104 off 185 balls in Ranchi during the 2017 trip. The 33-year-old had then become the second player for Australia to register a hundred in all three formats after Shane Watson. The same year, Maxwell was picked for the Bangladesh tour, and since the Test series against the Tigers in 2017, the all-rounder has not featured for Australia in the longest format.

The 33-year-old stated that he is hopeful of making a return to the Test squad, an idea he feels is ‘realistic’.

"It's definitely realistic. I think I am probably playing as well as ever have at the moment. I feel really good about my game. I have been able to work on different techniques for different formats, which has really helped going forward,” Maxwell told Cricket.com.au

"I have been in constant contact with selectors and they have been really clear about if opportunities do pop up then I am ready for red ball," he added.

In 2022, Australia are scheduled to tour the subcontinent for Test series against Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and India respectively and Maxwell feels that a busy calendar could well present an opportunity, as he looks to be fully prepared when it comes.

"Next year is obviously a heavy sub-continent tour year. There could be opportunities with guys coming in and out," the Melbourne Stars captain said.

"There is a lot of cricket next year, you don't want to burn guys out through the season so there could be a host of changes. So I have to make sure I am playing well when they pick those squads in any format.”