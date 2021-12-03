IND vs NZ | Virat Kohli knows he needs a hundred to silence critics, says Simon Doull

“They know how big this is, how big that wicket is. Virat knows how many innings it has been (since his last international century). He says he doesn't know how many it has been, but he is not being honest either. He knows exactly when he had scored his last hundred and he knows that he needs another hundred to silence some of the critics. So he is feeling the pressure as much as anyone,” he said speaking to Star Sports after the toss on Friday.