IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli falls for a duck on comeback after controversial leg-before call

Ajaz Patel dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli in an eventful over during the first afternoon of the ongoing second Test in Mumbai, as India stumbled from 80/0 to 80/3. Kohli was seen in animated discussion with the umpires, after he was ruled out lbw after a lengthy and unsuccessful review.
Virat Kohli couldn’t disturb the scorers in his comeback Test, and the wait for an elusive hundred continued, as he was trapped leg-before for a four-ball duck. The decision though, did spark debates.
Kohli had planted his front-foot for a forward-defense to a straight and full ball, and appeared to have missed it completely as the bowler Ajaz Patel and fielders went up in appeal. Umpire Anil Chaudhary gave it out, and the Indian skipper went for a review. The ball appeared to have taken an inside edge onto the bat, but ultra-edge suggested it could’ve brushed the pad first on its way to the bat, and that called for multiple replays.
Virender Sharma, the third-umpire eventually ruled it out as ball-tracking showed three reds, and there was “no conclusive evidence” to conclude that Kohli had edged it first, which could’ve overturned the on-field call. Kohli was seen having animated discussions with on-field umpires Chaudhary and Nitin Menon, and later in the dressing-room upon watching replays.
Earlier in the over, Ajaz had castled Cheteshwar Pujara for a duck, after India’s No.3 had survived a leg-before shout the previous ball. In his previous over, the left-arm spinner had deceived Shubman Gill with some sharp turn and bounce, which resulted in a missed stumping chance, but had his man caught in the first-slip off the very next ball.
India were 111/3 at the Tea break, with Mayank Agarwal (52*) and Shreyas Iyer (7) at the crease.
(1/2) Let's not jump the gun on the third umpire straightaway. Here's what exactly happened :— Robin Kasukar (@robin_kasukar) December 3, 2021
From the best angle, It looked that ball has hit both pad and bat at the same time.
No conclusive evidence to overturn on-field umpire's decision. #ViratKohli #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/UNj9nmaj90
#ViratKohli and the third umpire after stumps pic.twitter.com/ws37p0RYdN— indian de niro (@indiandeniro) December 3, 2021
Not out ball hitting pad & bat at same time.. pic.twitter.com/yijl8vDjTg— AjithSadha (@AjithSadha) December 3, 2021
Finding conclusive evidence doesn't mean not using your common sense. It's clearly visible ball deflected after hitting the bat first. 😶 #ViratKohli— Rohit Patil (@imRohit_18) December 3, 2021
It’s time Kohli starts fighting with umpires again none of that saint Kohli shit they need to be scared of you @imVkohli— an (@dukhdardpeedha) December 3, 2021
Umpire Anil Chaudhary is waste and third umpire is horrible too…. @imVkohli is clearly notout— Srikanth Govind (@Srikanth_Govind) December 3, 2021
This Umpires Call is a stupid ICC rule #RemoveAnilChaudhary @ICC @ICCMediaComms @BCCI @StarSportsIndia
*Le Virat Kohli in Dressing Room to his teammates after this decision be like #INDvNZ https://t.co/v9J49VAa9B pic.twitter.com/kEAZLHBwDA— Ash (@SavageClown666) December 3, 2021
This idiot #Nitinmenon always has a habit of doing wrong things to get popular 😡@imVkohli 👍@msdhoni 👍— gurdeep rekhi (@gurdeeprekhi) December 3, 2021
Me after seeing the way #ViratKohli got out: Ye hamara kohli nahi hai! #IndvsNZtest #INDvNZ #IndianCricketTeam #India #INDvsNZTestSeries #NZvIND #NZ #NZvsInd #AjinkyaRahane #KaneWilliamson #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/pmVWkc5Lqw— Abhijith N S (@Abhijithshet7) December 3, 2021
