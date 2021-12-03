IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli falls for a duck on comeback after controversial leg-before call

Kohli had planted his front-foot for a forward-defense to a straight and full ball, and appeared to have missed it completely as the bowler Ajaz Patel and fielders went up in appeal. Umpire Anil Chaudhary gave it out, and the Indian skipper went for a review. The ball appeared to have taken an inside edge onto the bat, but ultra-edge suggested it could’ve brushed the pad first on its way to the bat, and that called for multiple replays.