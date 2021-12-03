IND vs NZ | Ravindra Jadeja is a three-dimensional player, India will miss his services in Mumbai, says Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra labelled Ravindra Jadeja as a three-dimensional player, adding that India will miss his services in the ongoing second Test against New Zealand in Mumbai. Chopra felt that Jayant Yadav, who replaced Jadeja, will be a good bowling option against the left-handers in New Zealand line-up.

India are playing their second Test of the two-match series against New Zealand in Mumbai, and the hosts have made few changes to their playing XI from the last fixture. Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ajinkya Rahne, who featured in the Kanpur Test, were ruled out of the second fixture with injuries. Ishant is said to have dislocated his left little finger, while Jadeja has suffered a right forearm injury. Indian vice-captain, Rahane, had sustained a minor left hamstring strain in Kanpur, and is yet to recover fully.

Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, and Jayant Yadav replaced Rahane, Ishant, and Jadeja respectively for the series decider. Jayant Yadav, who replaced Jadeja, had earned his maiden Test cap in 2016 and has 11 wickets and a hundred to his name from four matches.

Aakash Chopra called Jadeja "a three-dimensional player" and said that it will be a great challenge for Jayant to fill in the all-rounder's shoes. Chopra further added that Jayant can be used effectively against left-handers in the opposition.

"When you talk about Ravindra Jadeja, there is no one quite like him in the world. You can't replace him. He is a three-dimensional player. A gun fielder as well, so you will have to make do with whatever you have got. Jayant has got the wares, he can pick up a lot of wickets, especially with left-handers in the opposition. But Jadeja will be missed,” Chopra told Star Sports.

"Kohli comes in, Rahane goes out. You've got Iyer who stays, openers have not been disturbed which is actually a good thing. Jadeja will definitely be missed, possibly the only guy who will be missed. I know India have had three injuries. Ishant Sharma I thought was always an iffy starter for this Test match. Siraj comes in, that was straightforward."

The toss was delayed due to wet outfield and took place at 11:30 AM, and the play started 30 minutes later. The revised conditions means that 78 overs will be bowled on Day 1. Also, play can be extended till 6 PM provided light allows.

Mayank Agarwal has held one end strong for the hosts, and was approaching his fourth Test hundred, as India stood at 165/4 at the time of writing. Ajaz Patel bagged each of the four wickets in the Indian innings, including that of skipper Virat Kohli for a duck, which came about in a rather controversial manner.