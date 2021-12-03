IND vs NZ | Rahane, Jadeja, Ishant, Williamson ruled out of Mumbai Test with injuries, Latham to lead New Zealand

Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out of the second India-New Zealand Test in Mumbai with injuries, so too has the Blackcaps skipper Kane Williamson, who has been nursing a long-standing elbow injury. Tom Latham will lead the visitors in the series-deciding fixture.

Ishant is said to have dislocated his left little finger, while Jadeja has sustained a right forearm injury. Rahane, had sustained a minor left hamstring strain on Day 5 in Kanpur and hasn’t recovered completely.

“Fast bowler Ishant Sharma dislocated his left little finger during the final day of the 1st Test match in Kanpur. The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor his progress,” BCCI Secretary Jay Shah confirmed in an official statement.

“All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja suffered a right forearm injury during the 1st Test match in Kanpur. After undergoing scans, he was diagnosed with a swelling on his forearm.

“Ajinkya Rahane sustained a minor left hamstring strain while fielding on the final day of the 1st Test match in Kanpur. Since he has not recovered completely, he has been ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai. His progress will be closely monitored by the BCCI Medical team.”

Kane Williamson too, has been sidelined with a long-standing left-elbow injury. Tom Latham will lead New Zealand in his absence.

“It’s been a really tough time for Kane having to deal with such a persistent injury,” New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said.

“While we’ve been able to manage the injury through the year and the T20 World Cup, the shift to Test cricket and the increased batting loading has re-aggravated his elbow.

“Ultimately the injury is still not right and while he got through the Kanpur Test, it was clear playing in the second Test wasn’t an option.

“He will likely require a sustained period of rest followed by rehabilitation, strengthening and gradual batting loading.”

The toss, which was scheduled to take place at 9 AM local time, has been delayed due to wet outfield.