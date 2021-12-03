BAN vs PAK | Shakib Al Hasan’s return is a positive thing for us, says Mominul Haque

Bangladesh Captain Mominul Haque has said that the return of Shakib Al Hasan to the squad for the second Test against Pakistan in Dhaka is positive for the team. Mominul further added that unavailability of senior players due to injury was the reason for including more youngsters in the squad.

Bangladesh are playing a two-match Test series against Pakistan at home currently. Pakistan won the first Test by eight wickets in Chattogram, chasing down the 202-run target in the fourth innings. Bangladesh have some notable inclusions in the squad for the second Test.

Two senior players Shakib Al Hasan and Taskin Ahmed have returned to the squad. Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque said that Shakib’s return to the side is a positive for the team, as he makes life easier for the captain.

"Shakib bhai makes it easy to make a team combination," he said. "He is looking good. He has recovered from the injury. He makes life easier for any captain. He is important for team combination. His return is a positive thing for us.”

According to a Cricbuzz report, Taskin Ahmed is yet to recover fully.

"I think we have to see him till tomorrow to decide if he (Taskin) can play,'' Mominul told reporters on Friday.

Mohammed Naim Sheikh is another notable inclusion in the squad, with Anamul Haque, who has an average of 63.15 in first-class cricket in the last three years, being overlooked. Naim’s inclusion has surprised many, as he has better record in the limited overs than in first-class matches.

Mominul explained that Naim has been included in the squad as a back-up opener.

"We don't have enough openers. Naim is someone who has been playing international cricket regularly. He has played T20s recently, which is why he missed a lot of first-class cricket. We wanted an opener who has been playing international cricket. An opener from domestic cricket would have a tough time adjusting in this situation. We also have to consider the New Zealand tour,” he explained.

The overall composition of the squad has a fair number of young players. Tamim Iqbal has been injured while Mahmudullah is retired from Test cricket. Explaining the reason behind the team selection, Mominul put it down to senior players being unavailable.

"We are not really experimenting by just bringing in younger players," he said. "We replaced Tamim bhai who is injured.[Mohammad] Naim has come in as [a potential] back-up opener for New Zealand [considering the upcoming tour]. Rabbi [Yasir Ali] played the first Test in Shakib bhai's place. Riyad [Mahmudullah] bhai has retired. We have had to take new players. We don't have a lot of performing players.

“When the senior players will return, we will have these younger players around in the dressing room. If others are performing in domestic cricket, they will certainly be considered in the team."

Speaking about the playing surface for the second Test, which begins Saturday, Mominul revealed that the pitch may not necessarily be a spin-friendly one.

"It will be the normal Mirpur wicket," he said. "We all know it is difficult to predict. But I don't think it will be how we played against Australia. Everyone from sub-continent plays spin very well, so it is better not to give them a spin wicket. I think everyone else would do the same. I prefer a flat wicket."