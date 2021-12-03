BAN vs PAK | Fast bowlers can be effective on subcontinental tracks with enough strength and power, says Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi has opined that fast bowlers can be successful in Asian pitches provided they have enough strength and power ahead of the second Test of the series. Shaheen further revealed that he will try to ensure a series win for the team with his aggressive bowling.

Pakistan and Bangladesh are playing a two-match Test series currently and Pakistan has taken the lead beating hosts by eight wickets in the Chattogram Test. The second Test will be played in Dhaka. Hasan Ali was impressive in the first Test along with Shaheen Afridi as both of them picked fifers in the first and second innings respectively.

Reflecting on bowling on Asian Surfaces, Shaheen said that pacers can be successful on these pitches with enough strength and power. He also shared that he enjoys bowling with Hasan Ali.

"Most of the wickets in Asian countries are slow and people say that spinners benefit from such wickets. But if you have enough strength and power then you can also be effective here," Shaheen said.

"Here you have to bowl in pairing [partnerships]. Credit should also be given to Hasan Ali and whenever I bowl with Hasan we decide among us who will attack when and who will check the [flow of] runs. Hasan also has a vital role. For me, whether it's a three-over spell or a five-over one, I want to bowl aggressively. That's the way I have been successful.”

"I always enjoy bowling with Hasan Ali. He has 39 wickets this year and I have 44. We bowl in partnerships and plan among ourselves how to keep a batsman under check or puzzle him when a batsman is playing well. I feel good bowling with Hasan because he is a fighter and he always keeps fighting."

Shaheen has been one of the frontline bowlers for Pakistan in all formats. He has played 20 Tests, 28 ODIs and 37 T20Is for the national team. Also, he has picked 83 wickets in 20 Test matches. Shaheen revealed that it is difficult to play across all formats in the Covid situation.

"I am trying to enjoy cricket. It is difficult to play three formats in a row in a Covid situation. However, physio, trainer, coaching staff are taking care of these very well,” he said.

''I was rested for two T20s against Bangladesh. Another good thing is that our bench cricketers are also performing well when given the opportunity.”

Shaheen said that the team will look forward to continuing their winning momentum and ensuring a series win.

"The team's momentum is now very good, the team combination is great. The boys are ready for the second Test. Of course, we will fight and finish well and come back from here with the series win. I will try to bowl full-length delivery and enjoy it.

Reflecting on his contribution, Shaheen said that he will try to win for the team with his aggressive bowling.

"I always try to give 100% whenever the captain hands over the ball to me. It is not in my hands to take a wicket or not. I can only try to give my best to the team. I can try to win for the team with my aggressive bowling."