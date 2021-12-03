Ashes 2021-22 | Wasn’t disappointed on being overlooked for captaincy, says Marnus Labuschagne

Ahead of the Ashes 2021-2022, Marnus Labuschagne has stated that he was not disappointed after being overlooked for the Australia Test captaincy role. The right-hand batsman further added that he does not need a title to be a leader in the group, and is focused on scoring more runs for Australia.

Cricket Australia appointed Pat Cummins as their new Test skipper last week, after Tim Paine decided to step down from the role over a texting controversy from four years ago, that had emerged in the media. Steve Smith, who was one among the contenders for the Test captaincy role was appointed as Cummins’ deputy.

Marnus Labuschagne, who currently holds the fourth spot in ICC Test rankings for batsman, was also looked at as a contender to lead Australia in Test cricket. Labuschagne has featured in 18 Tests so far, and has scored 1185 runs at a stunning average of 60.8.

The 27-year-old stated that he does not need a title to be a part of the leadership group in the Test team, and that he's more keen on scoring big runs for Australia.

“No, I wasn’t disappointed. I think there are two very good leaders and very good candidates. (Cummins) is going to do a fabulous job and he’s got plenty of support with Steve as his vice-captain and all the senior players of the group. You don’t need the title to still be a leader in the group,” Labuschagne told reporters.

"I think they're the right people for the job right now," he said on Cummins and Smith. "Captaincy and vice-captaincy are something that you don't search for, it's something that comes to you. If it does come down the track, I'll be thankful, and if it doesn't, I'll also be happy because I'll just hopefully be scoring runs for Australia."

The right-hand batsman had managed just one fifty-plus score from his first five Tests, before rising to fame on the global stage when he'd come in as a concussion substitute for Steve Smith during the 2019 Ashes Test at Lord's. He continued to excel thereafter, and from 18 appearances, he has scored five hundreds including a double, and 10 fifties.

Labuschagne said that he was lucky to get the opportunity during the 2019 Ashes in England.

"I was lucky to get the opportunity in 2019 and go on with it," he said. "The target is on the back now. I've got great examples from this generation to look up to…Williamson, Smith, Root, Warner, Kohli…who consistently score runs."

He is now eagerly waiting for the challenge of facing James Anderson and co in the upcoming home series, as the visitors seek their first away Ashes win since 2010-11.

"They certainly can try," Labuschagne said. "India are very used to bowling those plans, that comes second nature to them. Bowling straight on lower bouncing wickets, up and down where it's reversing.

"In England, traditionally, they're bowling a little bit wider. I can't tell you what they're going to bring, but I can just prepare for everything that might be thrown at me.

“Everyone's been preparing well wherever they've been. It's time for us to gel, get the banter back in the squad and get the band going again."

The first Test of the five-match series will begin on December 8 in Brisbane.