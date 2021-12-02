Reports | India tour of South Africa likely to be pushed by a week amid concerns over Omicron

Team India are scheduled to tour South Africa for three Tests, as many ODIs, and four T20I fixtures, and the tour will begin with the red-ball series, which is scheduled to start from December 17. Initially, it was decided that the Indian cricket team will leave for South Africa on December 8 or 9, after the conclusion of the second Test match against New Zealand in Mumbai. Notably, the India squad for the South Africa tour has not been announced yet.