Pretty soon we will have absolute clarity on India tour of South Africa, says Virat Kohli

After doubts started raising over the possibility of the South Africa tour, Virat Kohli on Thursday has stated that he is confident of having absolute clarity regarding the overseas tour in the next couple of days. Kohli further added that the situation must be handled with a realistic approach.

Team India are scheduled to tour South Africa for three Tests, as many ODIs and four T20Is in from December 17 to January 26. As per the schedule, the tour will begin with the three-match Test series, followed by the white-ball series against the Proteas. However, there have been concerns over India’s tour of South Africa after the wake of the new Covid-19 variant in the country.

Last week, the Netherlands tour of South Africa was postponed after several countries, imposed travel restrictions on the African nations. Several reports suggested that the BCCI is in talks with Cricket South Africa (CSA) to delay the tour by one week. The selectors were initially expected to announce the India squad for South Africa tour this week, but the uncertainty over the series’ made the selectors hold the process.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has stated that India head coach, Rahul Dravid has initiated a conversation within the group. The India captain further reckoned that he is confident of having absolute clarity regarding the overseas tour in the next couple of days.

"Those kinds of things you want to seek clarity as soon as possible. So we have spoken to all the senior members of the squad. Obviously, Rahul bhai [Dravid, the coach] has initiated a conversation within the group, which is very important,“ said Virat Kohli in a virtual press conference.

"Our focus from the Test match will not shift regardless, but also you want to have clarity and you want to be in a situation where you know exactly what is going on. We have been talking to the board, and we are pretty confident that within a day or two or pretty soon we will have absolute clarity as to what is going on,“ he added.

India will face New Zealand in the second Test of the two-match series on Friday in Mumbai, and senior players Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, and Rishabh Pant are not part of the red-ball series. For touring South Africa, the players who are not part of the ongoing Test series, will have to undergo strict quarantine rules before flying to the rainbow nation.

Kohli further added that there is a lot of planning required ahead of the South Africa tour in the current situation.

"Look, it is pretty natural [for them to wonder and worry and talk about whether the tour will go ahead and what the protocols will be]," Kohli said. "We are not playing in normal times anyway. So there is a lot of planning that is involved, a lot of preparation that is involved in terms of understanding exactly what is going to go on. There are players who are not part of the group right now who will be entering quarantine to join the team bubble to fly in a charter,” Kohli added.

Initially, it was decided that the Indian cricket team will leave for South Africa on December 8 or 9, after the conclusion of the second Test match against New Zealand in Mumbai. However, the Indian government has banned international flights until December 15, and it may alter the initial schedule of the tour.

The India captain further added that the current situation in South Africa cannot be ignored, and the team will handle it with a realistic approach. Kohli further asserted that Team India’s prime focus at the moment is the second Test against New Zealand in Mumbai.

"We have to be realistic as well. We cannot just ignore the things that potentially could put you in a confusing place. And no one wants to be there. I am sure everyone is working hard towards finding clarity and giving us the situation as it unfolds as soon as possible. We all are hopeful that that will happen soon. Our prime focus right now is the second Test, and the other things are simultaneously being taken care of," said Kohli.