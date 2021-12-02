IPL 2022 | Sanju Samson is a long-term leader of Rajasthan Royals, his retention was no-brainer, says Kumar Sangakkara

Today at 2:52 PM
Rajasthan Royals’ director of cricket, Kumar Sangakkara has stated that Sanju Samson is going to be a long-term leader for the franchise, and his retention was a no-brainer in terms of being the captain of the team. Sangakkara further added that Samson is a wonderful asset for the franchise.
The Rajasthan Royals announced their IPL retention list on Tuesday, and retained Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, and Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of the mega auction. The wicket-keeper batsman, who led Rajasthan Royals in the 14th edition of the IPL was retained by the franchise for a whopping 14 crores.
Reflecting on the franchise’s decision to retain Samson, Rajasthan Royals’ director of cricket, Kumar Sangakkara reckoned that the wicket-keeper batsman is going to be a long-term leader of the team.
“We worked really hard in terms of working with our newly-formed data analytic team, with the help of all our partners in India and in the US, we finally decided, of course, Sanju Samson, it was a no-brainer in terms of being our captain, number one. He is going to be the long-term leader of this unit of Rajasthan Royals. He is an exceptional player and he has shown time and time again what a wonderful asset he has been for RR,” said Kumar Sangakkara in a video posted by RR.
Yashasvi Jaiswal became the second-youngest player ever to be retained across all IPL teams ahead of the mega auction. The 19-year-old will draw a salary of INR 4 crore.
Sangakkara heaped praise on Jaiswal, and stated that the swashbuckling opener is a quick learner and extremely talented.
“We have retained Yashasvi Jaiswal, the young Indian opener, an absolute star in the making, he had a very very good season pre-retention, extremely talented. He is a very very quick learner, he is a hard worker and he will be our uncapped retention,” added Sangakkara on RR’s young prospect Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Rajasthan Royals’ second retention was Jos Buttler, who is one among the dangerous batsman in T20 cricket. Speaking on Butler’s retention, Sangakkara stated that the England batsman is an exceptional match-winner.
"In terms of the sole international retention we have gone with Jos Buttler. Again, phenomenal player. Everyone in the world knows what he can do, whether at the top of the order or middle order or wherever he plays. He is an exceptional match winner."
